Saturday May 25th it’s Colorado State Patrol Move Over Night featuring the Galitz Transportation Late Models in a Special feature event. You will also see the SUNOCO Race Fuel Grand American Modifieds, the TBK Bank Super Stocks, and the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s. There will also be an awesome FIREWORKS show.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.