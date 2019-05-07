Truex Jr. Tames the Monster

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

After mother nature claimed the racing activity on Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. would pick up the victory on Monday at the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. Truex would start the day with a huge disadvantage after failing tech, he would start from the rear of the filed. Truex Jr.would take his time working through the field and finish the day off leading the last 53 laps and 132 overall.

“Man, it feels incredible,” said Truex, who second only to pole winner and fifth-place finisher Chase Elliott’s 146. “I’m so thankful for this team. What a race car we had today.

The race-winning No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Dover International Speedway with no issues.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Gander RV 400.

Dover International Speedway

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – Kyle Larson

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Erik Jones

7 – Joey Logano

8 – William Byron

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Daniel Suarez

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Jimmie Johnson

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Aric Almirola

17 – Paul Menard

18 -Ryan Newman

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Denny Hamlin

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Daniel Hemric

26 – David Ragan

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Ryan Preece

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Ross Chastain

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Matt Tifft

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Cody Ware

35 – Reed Sorenson

36 – Quin Houff

37 – BJ McLeod

