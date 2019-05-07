Truex Jr. Tames the Monster

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
After mother nature claimed the racing activity on Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. would pick up the victory on Monday at the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. Truex would start the day with a huge disadvantage after failing tech, he would start from the rear of the filed. Truex Jr.would take his time working through the field and finish the day off leading the last 53 laps and 132 overall.
“Man, it feels incredible,” said Truex, who second only to pole winner and fifth-place finisher Chase Elliott’s 146. “I’m so thankful for this team. What a race car we had today.
The race-winning No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Dover International Speedway with no issues.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Gander RV 400.
Dover International Speedway
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – Kyle Larson
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Erik Jones
7 – Joey Logano
8 – William Byron
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Daniel Suarez
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Jimmie Johnson
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Aric Almirola
17 – Paul Menard
18 -Ryan Newman
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Denny Hamlin
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Daniel Hemric
26 – David Ragan
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Ryan Preece
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Ross Chastain
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Matt Tifft
33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34 – Cody Ware
35 – Reed Sorenson
36 – Quin Houff
37 – BJ McLeod
f.519