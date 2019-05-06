Stone, Nelson Win At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…May 4…Paul Stone won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. He is now the fourth different winner in as many races for the division. It was a busy week at the quarter-mile clay oval with big Monster Truck programs on Friday and Sunday and the regular Stock Car offering on Saturday night, which was being sponsored by Big O Tires.

Stone started back in the fourth row in the Main Event, but he didn’t waste much time leading fellow fourth row starter Ryan Porter to the front of the pack. Once Paul Stone got the lead, he would hold off Porter for the victory. Reigning Watsonville champion Cody Burke settled for third, followed by incoming point leader Troy Foulger, Randy Brown, Austin Burke, Ramie Stone, Josh Combs, Ricky Thatcher and John Osgood III. The 16 car field was divided into three ten lap heat races with wins going to DJ Shannon, Jesse James Burks and Austin Burke.

Point leader Shannon Nelson won her second-straight FND Motorsports Hobby Stock Main Event. Nelson started on the outside front row, but she would have her hands full with Austin Van Hoff in close pursuit. Last time out, Van Hoff had a flat tire end a possible winning effort. This time, he was practically glued to the back bumper of winner Nelson as she scored the well-earned win. Domossie Scoggins grabbed a third place finish, followed by 2016 champion Michael Shearer, Cody Smiley, Allen Neal, Donnie Shearer, season-opening winner Dexter Long, Kristie Shearer and Race Shelton. Robbie Loquaci returned and won his eight lap race with Michael Shearer winning the other one.

Three-time Mini Stock champion Chris Corder scored the victory in that division’s 15 lap Main Event. He became the third different winner in three races. On this occasion, he held off fellow front-row starter of Lucy Falkenberg, who settled for second. Lee Ragsdale placed third, followed by Shawn DePriest, Shayla Gould, Tyler Post, Jerry Tubbs, Austin Sprague and Jennifer Rodgers. Falkenberg and Corder won their respective eight lap heat races.

Rick Elliott became the third different winner in as many races with his victory in the 15 lap Valley Sportsman Main Event. He overtook pole sitter and two-time champion Mike Friesen to get the lead and would hold off Eric Seely to grab the win. Friesen settled for third ahead of Jeff West. Chris Corder won the eight lap heat race, but he suffered mechanical issues in the process to end his night early.

The speedway will go dark next Saturday night, but the May 18th program will offer up IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, the Valley Sportsman Division and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.mercedspeedway.net.