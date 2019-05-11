Starting Line Up – Digital Ally 400 – Kansas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Stewart-Haas Racing sent a clear message to the rest of the field during Fridays qualifying for the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway. All four cars at SHR will occupy the first two rows, with Kevin Harvick picking up the pole position for the third time this season.

Harvick was .083 seconds faster than teammate Aric Almirola (178.725 mph), who in turned topped Clint Bowyer (178.324 mph) by .068 seconds. Daniel Suarez will round out the team at 178.247 mph.

Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Digital Ally 400

Kansas Speedway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Aric Almirola

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Daniel Suarez

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – William Byron

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Bubba Wallace

13 – Kyle Busch

14 – Kurt Busch

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Denny Hamlin

18 – Jimmie Johnson

19 – Ryan Blaney

20 – Joey Logano

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – Austin Dillon

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Corey Lajoie

25 – Landon Cassill

26 – Daniel Hemric

27 – Chris Buescher

28 – Ryan Newman

29 – Matt DiBenedetto

30 – Tyler Reddick

31 – Ryan Preece

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – David Ragan

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Matt Tifft

36 – Ross Chastain

37 – Cody Ware

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – Reed Sorenson

