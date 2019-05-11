Starting Line Up – Digital Ally 400 – Kansas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Stewart-Haas Racing sent a clear message to the rest of the field during Fridays qualifying for the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway. All four cars at SHR will occupy the first two rows, with Kevin Harvick picking up the pole position for the third time this season.
Harvick was .083 seconds faster than teammate Aric Almirola (178.725 mph), who in turned topped Clint Bowyer (178.324 mph) by .068 seconds. Daniel Suarez will round out the team at 178.247 mph.
Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Digital Ally 400
Kansas Speedway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Aric Almirola
3 – Clint Bowyer
4 – Daniel Suarez
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – William Byron
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Bubba Wallace
13 – Kyle Busch
14 – Kurt Busch
15 – Ty Dillon
16 – Paul Menard
17 – Denny Hamlin
18 – Jimmie Johnson
19 – Ryan Blaney
20 – Joey Logano
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22 – Austin Dillon
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Corey Lajoie
25 – Landon Cassill
26 – Daniel Hemric
27 – Chris Buescher
28 – Ryan Newman
29 – Matt DiBenedetto
30 – Tyler Reddick
31 – Ryan Preece
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – David Ragan
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Matt Tifft
36 – Ross Chastain
37 – Cody Ware
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Reed Sorenson
