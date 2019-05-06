(Dacono CO, 05-04-2019) A full night of racing with large fields in every division was on tap at Colorado National Speedway for the IECRM Energizing the Rockies night. Westminster’s Darren Robertson was able to snag his second win of the season in the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models, while Thornton’s Nathan Gasser was victorious on the Galitz Transportation Late Models. Danny Medina from Colorado Springs won a wild Elite V Twin Legend Car main that featured a wild crash when local favorite Chris Eggleston flipped into the turn 2 wall.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

A fantastic field of 19 Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models took the green flag for a 40 lap feature event and it was Cheyenne’s Michael Scott in the blue #82 who took on early lead on his competitors. Scott was able to build a large lead on the field but Kyle Ray in the #58 was slowly reeling in the leader.

Chris Eggleston earlier in the night was involved in a hard crash in the Legend Cars ran 3rd while #11 Darren Robertson and #6 Dominic Ursetta occupied the rest of the top 5.

Scott was still leading after the halfway point when #88 Jonathan Knee spun in turn 2. Brett Yackey in the #32 car who was running 6th through his car sideways to avoid the spin and all seemed relatively okay until the #6D of Rick Duckworth plowed into the driver side door of Yackey’s car. Thankfully all the drivers were okay but serious damage to the cars had been done.

On the restart Ray was able to take the lead and Scott was shuffled back several positions. After a few laps Robertson used the low groove to take the lead from Ray and cruised the rest of the way to take his second victory of the 2019 season. Ray continued to battle and closed on Robertson at the end but wasn’t able to make the pass and settled for a solid 2nd place finish. #2 Bruce Yackey from Greeley took 3rd, #9 Justin Simonson from Wheatridgewas 4th and Scott wound up 5th at the line.

FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #47 PJ Mattorano Jr.

QUICK TIME: #11 Darren Robertson 16.376

Galitz Transportation Late Models

It was the first appearance of the Galitz Transportation Late Models and the feature event was all Nathan Gasser from Thornton as he led flag to flag to take was seemed like a fairly easy win. The only car even near Gasser was #31 Derek Smith who kept Gasser within reach for the entire race but was never able to mount any challenge for the lead.

At the finish behind Gasser and Smith were: #07 David Hondel from Cheyenne, #24 Eric Bowers from Colorado Springs, and #98 Lee Kemmit from Brighton.

The Late Models will be back in action on Saturday May 25th for a special Memorial Day race.

FEATURE: #53 Nathan Gasser

FAST DASH: #31 Derek Smith

DASH: #94 Kyle Morse

QUICK TIME: #07 David Hondel 17.717

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

In one of the most thrilling races of the year the Elite V Twin Legend Cars put on a show as an incredible field of 34 cars taking the green flag. There was plenty to watch all over the track yet no battles were anymore exciting than upfront as #15 Danny Medina, #22 Chris Eggleston and #30 Darrell J Stewart were fighting for the lead. As Eggleston tried to get under Medina the cars approached a lapped car going into turn one.

As the cars attempted to go around Eggleston clipped the slower car and was sent tumbling into the turn two wall. After the wild tumble the fans held their breath but Chris quickly jumped out of the car to the relief of the crowd. Stewart’s car also suffered minor damage in the crash and had to leave the track under caution which would place him at the back of the field on the restart.

With Eggleston out of the race and Stewart sent to the rear it was Medina out front but not for long as Kyle Clegg found a way under the 15 car to take the lead. Clegg built a large lead and looked to be on his was to yet another win.

But after a late race caution Clegg uncharacteristically gave up the lead to Medina who seemed to get stronger as the race wore on.

A late race red flag came out when #3 Wayne Barlock, #32 Blair Cooper and #16 Travis Roe tangled in turn one. With another long cleanup on deck the race had gone well over it’s time limit and was called at that point.

Medina was awarded the win with Clegg in 2nd place. The most impressive run of the night came from Stewart in the #30 who came all the way from the back after Eggleston’s crash to finish an impressive 3rd place, #6 Scotty Scott from Arvada and #06 Mike Gallegos from Aurora rounded out the top five.

The Legends next race will be on Sunday Memorial Day weekend May 26th.

FEATURE: #15 Danny Medina

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #13 Jason Hulvey

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.773

Bandoleros

FAST FEATURE: #77 Chasen Groff

FEATURE: #6 Alexandera Scott

FAST DASH 1: #55 Greg Rayl

FAST DASH 2: #18 Chello Milligan

DASH 1: #52 Nic wall

DASH 2: #99 Isaiah Scott

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #26 Slam Track

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

3. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

4. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

5. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

6. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

7. 47 Paul Mattorano Jr

8. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

9. 21 Conner Snow Morison

10. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

11. 79 Brad Jenkins Castle Rock

12. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

13. 22X Mark Jones Denver

14. 80 Ray Daniels

15. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

16. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

17. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

18. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

19. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 53 Nathan Gasser Thornton

2. 31 Darek Smith Mead

3. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne

4. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

5. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

6. 3 Wade Grove Thornton

7. 43 Chris Donnelson Morrill NE

8. 27J Jan Oxley Ft. Lupton

9. 20 David Schmidt (R) Westminster

10. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

11. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

DNS 85 Donald Cole Dacono

DNS 99 Sam Messerli (R) Thornton

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

5. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora

6. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

7. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

8. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

9. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

12. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

13. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

14. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

15. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

16. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

17. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

18. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

19. 45 Cole Tuttle (R) Denver

20. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

21. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Denver

22. 43 Robert Sears Firestone

23. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

24. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

25. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

26. 75 Austin Hackenserg (R) Denver

27. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

28. 10 Adam Romero Denver

29. 88 Paul Himler Erie

30. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

31. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

32. 77 Jimmy Seip (R) Englewood

DNS 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

DNS 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 26 Slam Track

2. 86 Last Call

3. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

4. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

5. 77 Slimers Revenge

6. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

7. 311 Bipolar Express Cassandra Gonzales

Bandolero Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 77 Chasen Groff Denver

2. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins

3. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village

4. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

5. 18 Chelo Milligan Berthoud

6. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbouie

7. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

8. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

9. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

10. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

11. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

12. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

Bandolero Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada

2. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

3. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

4. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

5. 17 Alexander Riley Loveland

6. 16 Kendall Gonzalez Loveland

7. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

8. 63 Jame Starcher Limon

9. 1x ??????? ?????????