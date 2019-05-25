Rain Nixes Memorial Day Weekend Double for United Rebel Sprint Series

Oberlin, Kansas – May 25, 2019 – The big weekend Memorial Day weekend double-header planned for Saturday and Sunday for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing at Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Oklahoma and 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas has been postponed by, you guessed it, rain.

Saturated grounds and the threat for more rain through the weekend has caused series and track officials to reschedule these events for both the URSS and the Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

The rescheduled events for both 305-ci series is now set for Friday night, June 21, at 81 Speedway and Saturday night, June 22, at Longdale Speedway.

Both series officials want to thank the management at both tracks for their willingness to reschedule these events and look forward to that weekend of racing.

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will be on Saturday night, June 1, at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas for their third appearance of the season. They will once again be joined by the DCRP presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division.