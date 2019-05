NASCAR TV Schedule – April 3-5 – Dover

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Friday, May 3 – Dover

1:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay: Dover – FS1/FOX Sports App

3:00 p.m. – Gander Outdoors Truck – JEGS 200, FS1/FOX Sports App

To recap, here is the full schedule of on-track activity being streamed on NASCAR.com:

— 11 a.m.-noon ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice

— noon-1 p.m. ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series opening practice

— 1-2 p.m. ET: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying

— 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice

Commentary from MRN will be available on the live stream.

Saturday, May 4

7:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

8:00 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports App

9:00 a.m., NASCAR RaceHub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports App

10:00 a.m. – Cup Final – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:00 a.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Allied Steel Buildings 200 – FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, May 5

10:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1/FOX Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup – Gander RV 400 – FS1/FOX Sports App

