NASCAR & INDY 500 TV Schedule

.

Wednesday, May 22

2:00 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series West: Port of Tucson Twin 100, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) – 5:00 p.m., NASCAR K&N Pro Series West: Port of Tucson Twin 100, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

(R) – 9:00 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, FS2/FOX Sports App (re-air)

Thursday, May 23

1:00 p.m. – Cup First Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App (tape delayed)

2:00 p.m. -Xfinity First Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports App

5:00 p.m. – NASCAR Whelen Modified Series race at Wall Township Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, May 25

6:30 a.m. – Cup Second Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports App

8:30 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub (Weekend Edition), FS1/FOX Sports App

9:00 a.m. – Cup Final Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

10:00 a.m – NASCAR Race Hub (Weekend Edition), FS1/FOX Sports App

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:00 a.m. – Xfinity – Alsco 300 – FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, May 26

9:00 a.m – Indy 500 Pre-race – NBC

10:30 a.m. – INDY 500 – NBC

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay, FS1/FOX Sports App

3:30 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – FOX/FOX Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Cup – Coca-Cola 600 – FOX/FOX Sports App

f.519