Martin Holds off Blurton for $1600 URSS Victory

North Platte, Nebraska – May 4, 2019 – Jason Martin made the trip over from Lincoln, Nebraska a profitable one as he held off persistent challenges of defending tour champion Zach Blurton to claim the fourth annual “Ron Williams/Dick Snoose Myers Memorial” as the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing made their first and only appearance of the season at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Saturday night.

Martin and Darren Berry started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature finale with Martin taking the lead as the green flag fell. Third-starting Blurton, Berry, Brian Herbert and Austin McClean were the top five after the first lap with Martin still setting the pace.

Blurton made several attempts to take the lead but couldn’t execute the pass. Herbert would pass Berry for the third position on lap four while the two front runners battled for the lead.

A couple caution flags dotted the twenty-five-lap-feature, yet Martin kept his sprinter out front and hold off remaining challenges from Blurton to take home the $1500 victory with a $100 bonus for leading all 25 laps courtesy of RS Customs.

Blurton would settle for second while Herbert got the best of a race-long battle for third over Shon Pointer while Berry settled for fifth. Shane Sundquist picked up the Keizer Wheels hard charger award as he came from his fifteenth starting position to come home sixth.

The two heat races for the fifteen-car field were won by Martin and Blurton.

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will on Saturday night, May 18th, and their second appearance of the season at Dodge City Raceway Park.

Officials and staff with the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing would like to thank John Webster for all the hard work he has put into this event along with the following for their partnership for this annual event: Deanna Williams Family, Precise Racing Products, RS Customs, Bill Summers Ford, Dezort Construction, Kohler Trailer Sales, Equitable, Twin Rivers Body Shop, Murphy Tractor and Equipment, Maxwells Off Road, Myers Engine Service, Coors Distributing, Herbst Towing, Country Side Concrete, Big Boys Toys Storage, Westfield Pharmacy, Mike Datmyle, Zeller Motors.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Lincoln County Raceway/North Platte, Nebraska

May 4, 2019

15 Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1) Jason Martin 5x (1), 2) Zach Blurton 2j (3), 3) Brian Herbert 97 (6), 4) Shon Pointer 20p (7), 5) Darren Berry 12 (2), 6) Shane Sundquist 7 (15), 7) Tracey Hill 28 (9), 8) Austin McLean 83 (4), 9) Dalton Webb (r) 29 (14), 10) Chad Salem 17s (10), 11) Aaron Ploussard 33k (8), 12) Kade Hagans 17x (11), 13) Todd Plemons 17 (5), 14) John Webster 9 (12), 15) Tom Belsky 28x (13)

Lap leaders: Martin 1-25

(David Smith, Jr./OKTidbits)

Steve Towery photos