Luckman Wins Late Model Race At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…May 11…Preston Luckman won the 25 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Luckman is the 2018 Cottage Grove Speedway champion, but this was his first ever Late Model start here. Luckman led after a complete restart with Trent Elliott in pursuit. Luckman had some scary moments in traffic late in the race, but he kept his cool and scored the well-earned victory ahead of Elliott, Brody Montgomery, Nathan Augustine and Miles Deubert.

Camden Robustelli won the 25 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Brock Peters led from the start ahead of Fred Hay, but Hay surrendered second to defending champion Josh King on lap seven. Peters and King began to pull away from the pack, but Robustelli made it a three car battle up front. King made a Turn 2 pass on Peters for first on lap 19 with Robustelli following into second. Robustelli took the lead from Peters moments before a lap 23 caution flag. Robustelli led Peters on the final restart and held him off for the impressive victory. King settled for third in front of Hay and Mason Lewman.

Ashtin Hedges won his first career 20 lap Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. David Steele won the heat race and Trophy Dash. Steele took the lead from Kristopher Mix in Turn 2 on lap five. Mix and Hedges had a battle for second, but Hedges grabbed the spot on lap ten. Hedges closed in on Steele and made a challenge for the lead. The duo crossed the line even on lap 18, and Hedges went low in Turn 2 to take the lead from Steele. Hedges stayed low in the final turn to protect his lead and brought it home a happy winner. Steele settled for second ahead of Mix, Michael McLeod and Dylan Irving.

Dylan Sauer won his second straight JOAT Labs Hornets 20 lap Main Event. In the early goings of the non stop race, Sauer was challenged by Trophy Dash winner Tim Hedges. However, Sauer pulled away to a comfortable lead by the time the race concluded. Hedges settled for second ahead of Quinton Tritchler, Bree Tritchler and Jenna Hedges.

Charlie Eaton led all 12 laps to win the Valley Store All Late Model Lites Main Event ahead of Greg Arnold and Pete Bound.

Racing resumes next week with Late Models back in action along with Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars, SODCA Dwarf Cars, Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks and JOAT Labs Hornets. There wll also be a full program of Outlaw Karts and Motorcycles. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Race Results

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brody Montgomery, Trent Elliott. Main Event (25 Laps)-Preston Luckman, Trent Elliott, Brody Montgomery, Nathan Augustine, Miles Deubert.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Camden Robustelli, Mason Lewman, Josh King. A Dash (6 Laps)-Josh King. B Dash (6 Laps)-Chad Cardoza. Main Event (25 Laps)-Camden Robustelli, Brock Peters, Josh King, Fred Hay, Mason Lewman.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Kristopher Mix. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-David Steele. Main Event (20 Laps)-Ashtin Hedges, David Steele, Kristopher Mix, Michael McLeod, Dylan Irving.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Dylan Sauer, Tim Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Tim Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dylan Sauer, Tim Hedges, Lacey Sauer, Quinton Sauer, Bree Tritchler.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Charlie Eaton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Charlie Eaton, Greg Arnold, Pete Bound.