LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 05-18-2019

Saturday May 18th it’s CNS’s Howe Mortuary Night at the Races. This will be an exciting night for many reasons not the least of which is it will be the first time we get to see the new asphalt that was laid down this week. Yes that’s right folks the track has been re-paved! Getting first crack at racing on the new surface will be the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks, and it will be the first ever appearance from the Hornet division. The DEMOX will close out the night.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.