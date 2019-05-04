LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 05-04-2019

Saturday May 4th it’s the IECRM Energizing the Rockies night at Colorado National Speedway. Returning to action is the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models and the first appearance of the first appearance of the Galitz Transportation Late Models. You will also see the Elite V Twin Legend Cars, Bandoleros and Witthar Racing Trains. Plus it’s the first race of the month so we will run Circle Drags at intermission.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

