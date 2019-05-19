Larson Collects a Million in All-Star Race

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Larson would hold off a charging Kevin Harvick at the checkers to pick up the biggest payday in his career at a million dollars at the NASCAR All Star Event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With no points on the line and the only reason to race is a million dollars, the emotions all ways run high, and that’s the excitement that brings the fans to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson would visit victory lane and Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman would visit the NASCAR trailer after a heated post race confrontation with Bowyer throwing rabbit punches at Newman on pit row – see attached: Clint Bowyer

The race-winning No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Kyle Larson cleared post-race inspection with no issues

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

All Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Bubba Wallace

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Austin Dillon

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – William Byron

10 – Martin Truex Jr.

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Clint Bowyer

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – Ryan Blaney

17 – Kurt Busch

18 – Denny Hamlin

19 – Erik Jones

