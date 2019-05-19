Larson Collects a Million in All-Star Race

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Larson would hold off a charging Kevin Harvick at the checkers to pick up the biggest payday in his career at a million dollars at the NASCAR All Star Event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With no points on the line and the only reason to race is a million dollars, the emotions all ways run high, and that’s the excitement that brings the fans to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson would visit victory lane and Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman would visit the NASCAR trailer after a heated post race confrontation with Bowyer throwing rabbit punches at Newman on pit row – see attached: Clint Bowyer
The race-winning No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Kyle Larson cleared post-race inspection with no issues
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
All Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Bubba Wallace
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Austin Dillon
8 – Alex Bowman
9 – William Byron
10 – Martin Truex Jr.
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Clint Bowyer
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Chase Elliott
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – Ryan Blaney
17 – Kurt Busch
18 – Denny Hamlin
19 – Erik Jones
