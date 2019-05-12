Keselowski Grabs Thriller in Kansas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Brad Keselowski picked up his third victory of the season on Saturday night under the lights at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski would need to hold off a persistent Alex Bowman through two exciting overtime restarts. Bowmans bridesmaid finish set a new record by having three consecutive second place finishes.
“I’m a little biased because I’m parked in Victory Lane, but this was an awesome race today,” Keselowski said. “This rules package is really made for tracks like Kansas Speedway, and I think the fans saw a great one today.”
The # 2 Penske owned car of Brad Keselowski cleared post race inspection with the exception of one lug nut not safe or secure:
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Digital Ally 400.
Kansas Speedway
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Jimmie Johnson
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Tyler Reddick
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12 – Aric Almirola
13 – Kevin Harvick
14 – Daniel Suarez
15 – Joey Logano
16 – Denny Hamlin
17 – Austin Dillon
18 – Daniel Hemric
19 – Martin Truex Jr.
20 – William Byron
21 – Matt Tifft
22 – Corey Lajoie
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Paul Menard
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Michael McDowell
27- David Ragan
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Bubba Wallace
30 – Kyle Busch
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – Ryan Blaney
33 – Bayley Currey
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Reed Sorenson
36 – Matt DiBenedetto
37 – Landon Cassill
38 – Joey Gase
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Cody Ware
Top 12 drivers in points after 12 races:
1 – Joey Logano
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Denny Hamlin*
7 – Martin Truex, Jr
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – Alex Bowmam
Drivers that have won in 2019:
Joey Logano
Kyle Busch
Chase Elliot
Brad Keselowski
Denny Hamlin
Martin Truex Jr.
.f519