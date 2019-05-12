Keselowski Grabs Thriller in Kansas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Brad Keselowski picked up his third victory of the season on Saturday night under the lights at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski would need to hold off a persistent Alex Bowman through two exciting overtime restarts. Bowmans bridesmaid finish set a new record by having three consecutive second place finishes.

“I’m a little biased because I’m parked in Victory Lane, but this was an awesome race today,” Keselowski said. “This rules package is really made for tracks like Kansas Speedway, and I think the fans saw a great one today.”

The # 2 Penske owned car of Brad Keselowski cleared post race inspection with the exception of one lug nut not safe or secure:

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Digital Ally 400.

Kansas Speedway

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Jimmie Johnson

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Tyler Reddick

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Joey Logano

16 – Denny Hamlin

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Daniel Hemric

19 – Martin Truex Jr.

20 – William Byron

21 – Matt Tifft

22 – Corey Lajoie

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Paul Menard

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Michael McDowell

27- David Ragan

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Bubba Wallace

30 – Kyle Busch

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Ryan Blaney

33 – Bayley Currey

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Reed Sorenson

36 – Matt DiBenedetto

37 – Landon Cassill

38 – Joey Gase

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – Cody Ware

Top 12 drivers in points after 12 races:

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Denny Hamlin*

7 – Martin Truex, Jr

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – Alex Bowmam

Drivers that have won in 2019:

Joey Logano

Kyle Busch

Chase Elliot

Brad Keselowski

Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr.

