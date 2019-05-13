Johnson, Christian Win Sprint Car Shootout At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…May 11th…Chase Johnson won the 30 lap PitStopUSA. com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was a special shootout race with the division’s title sponsor helping grow the first prize to $3,000 for the fourth-generation racer. Johnson shared the front row with Colby Copeland, but he sped out to a big lead after an early red flag flew for a crash. Sean Becker crashed into the front stretch fencing, ending his evening as the track crews repaired the fence for the race to continue. Johnson led comfortably when the race continued, leaving Copeland to battle Ryan Bernal and Geoff Ensign for the second position. Working lapped traffic as the race hit the stretch run, Copeland found a way around Bernal. There was a yellow flag on lap 27, giving Copeland a shot at Johnson. However, Johnson motored ahead when the green flag waved and brought it home to the impressive victory. Copeland settled for second, followed by Bernal, Ensign, previous feature winner Brant Bjork, John Clark, Brett Rollag, Angelo Cornett, reigning series champion Jake Haulot and Colby Johnson.

The 19 car field qualified on the three-eighth mile adobe oval, and Copeland set the fast time of 13.108. There were three ten lap qualifying heat races, Colby Johnson outran Copeland to win the first race. Chase Johnson outran Ensign to win the next heat race, and Bernal held off DJ Freitas to win the final heat.

Jimmy Christian won the 30 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was a special series event, and Christian was one of the 28 competitors on hand to try and claim some of the extra prize money being offered for the occasion. Christian had the pole for the Main Event, but reigning Hunt Series champion Shawn Jones sprinted into the early lead. Having won the Dwarf Car feature earlier, Jones was looking to be a double winner. Unfortunately, Jones made contact with the back wall for a lap four yellow flag. Jimmy Christian took the lead over three-time Hunt Series champion Terry Schank Jr and Sparky Howard on the restart. However, the driver making the move was previous feature winner Cody Fendley. After being stuck in the B Main, Fendley won that race and started 17th in the feature. He managed to work his way into the Top 5 by the halfway point of the race and got as high as second. However, a late restart offered Schank the opportunity he needed to regain the runner-up position. Nobody was stopping Jimmy Christian as he sped to victory, trailed by Schank, Fendley, Adam Christian, Dennis Furia Jr, Sparky Howard, Scott Chapeta, Angelique Bell, Bryan Grier and Adam Teves.

Jones got his night started off well by turning the fastest lap of 15.071. The 28 competitors were split into four eight lap qualifying heat races. Jones continued his momentum by outrunning Cody Spencer to win the first heat, while Howard outran Teves to win the next heat. Adam Christian won the third heat in front of Schank, and Ensign held off Keith Calvino to win the final heat. There was a 12 lap B Main, and Fendley won that race from the pole ahead of Angelique Bell, Ryon Siverling, Grier and Kami Moniz-Costa.

Mitch Machado continued his momentum by winning the 20 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. This was the third straight win for the current point leader in the Baker Motorsports car. it was also an emotional occasion as Machado finally made a memorial lap for his wife Jane, who passed away prior to the season. Steve Studebaker was the early Main Event leader ahead of fellow two-time champion Matt While. Machado had to take evasive action to avoid an early crash, recovering several positions back in the pack. As Studebaker continued to lead While, Machado had worked his way back into contention in the third. A yellow flag with two laps to go set the stage for Machado’s impressive move. Machado motored past While on the restart and set his sights on Studebaker. As they took the white flag, Machado made an inside move to take the lead. He held off Studebaker during the final lap for the victory. While settled for third, followed by Manny Avila, Danny Naron, Shawn McCoy, Paul Hanley, Kristen Hanley, Gary Adams and David Spindell. Machado and Avila each won an eight lap heat race.

Shawn Jones won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Jones had the pole for the feature and took the early lead. However, Marcus Hardina made it a good battle at the front of the pack during the first half of the race. When Jones finally settled the matter by reclaiming the lead, he set a rapid pace and won comfortably ahead of Hardina, Chad Matthias, Kevin Miraglio, John Peters, Scooter Gomes, Michael Affonso, Matt Hagermann, Tim Fitzpatrick and Michael Curry. There were 24 cars, and eight lap heat race wins went to Jones, Hardina and Hagermann.