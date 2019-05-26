HUNTER SCHUERENBERG ADDS PERRIS SALUTE TO INDY TO WIN LIST

PERRIS, CA – MAY 25, 2019… After battling back and forth with Jake Swanson, Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO) took command on lap 7 and led the rest of the way to win the “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. Racing Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood’s #19 AME Electrical / Mesilla Valley Transportation Spike, Schuerenberg earned his second career AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car triumph over Swanson, Richard Vander Weerd, Matt Mitchell, and R.J. Johnson.

Matt McCarthy earned the Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award with a twenty-first to ninth place run. Stevie Sussex claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner scored his 85th Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 16.409 over the 25-car field.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to R.J. Johnson (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Richard Vander Weerd (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat), and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat). A.J. Bender topped the 12-lap Competition Suspension Inc. / Pyrotect Racing Cells Semi-Main.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 25, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Salute to Indy”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.409; 2. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.671; 3. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.703; 4. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.735; 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-16.811; 6. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.870; 7. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.874; 8. Danny Faria Jr., 42, Cheney-16.898; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.918; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-16.931; 11. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-16.939; 12. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.034; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.060; 14. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-17.104; 15. Tommy Malcolm, 5, Napier-17.144; 16. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.228; 17. Matt Stewart, 90S, Waitman-17.308; 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.405; 19. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-17.520; 20. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-17.544; 21. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.592; 22. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.699; 23. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-17.840; 24. Blade Hildebrand, 5, Hildebrand-18.073; 25. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.103.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Gardner, 3. A.Williams, 4. Sweeney, 5. Bender, 6. McCarthy, 7. Gansen, 8. Sussex, 9. Dyer. 2:54.96.

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.Vander Weerd, 2. T.Williams, 3. Faria, 4. Schuerenberg, 5. Stewart, 6. J.Vander Weerd, 7. Rayborne, 8. Waitman. 2:56.73.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Williams, 2. Roa, 3. Swanson, 4. Mitchell, 5. Malcolm, 6. Martin, 7. Tafoya. 2:55.90.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / PYROTECT RACING CELLS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bender, 2. Stewart, 3. Malcolm, 4. J.Vander Weerd, 5. Sussex, 6. McCarthy, 7. Gansen, 8. Tafoya, 9. Martin, 10. Rayborne, 11. Dyer. 3:41.60

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg (2), 2. Jake Swanson (1), 3. Richard Vander Weerd (5), 4. Matt Mitchell (4), 5. R.J. Johnson (7), 6. Brody Roa (12), 7. Danny Faria Jr. (8), 8. Chris Gansen (10), 9. Matt McCarthy (21), 10. Austin Williams (3), 11. Damion Gardner (6), 12. Jace Vander Weerd (11), 13. Steve Sussex (18), 14. Mike Martin (20), 15. Verne Sweeney (13), 16. Cody Williams (9), 17. A.J. Bender (15), 18. Matt Stewart (16), 19. Jeff Dyer (22), 20. Joel Rayborne (19), 21. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (17), 22. Trent Williams (14). NT

**Bender flipped on lap 22 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Swanson, Lap 4 Schuerenberg, Laps 5-6 Swanson, Laps 7-30 Schuerenberg.

SPECIALTY FASTENERS HARD CHARGER: Matt McCarthy (21st to 9th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Stevie Sussex

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-471, 2-Roa-459, 3-A.Williams-415, 4-Swanson-329, 5-Johnson-328, 6-Gansen-306, 7-Malcolm-266, 8-McCarthy-241, 9-R.Vander Weerd-235, 10-Bender-232.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: June 29 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California