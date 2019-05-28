Cornet, Chadwick, Fraser Win Antioch Speedway Races

Antioch, CA…May 25…Angelo Cornet scored the victory in the 20 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Cornet is a young up-and-coming driver from the Outlaw Kart ranks, and he’s been racing at Petaluma Speedway this year. This was his first career feature victory and it came with two of the speedway’s best in close pursuit.

McCarthy led the first two laps ahead of Cornet, but he hit a rut in Turns 1 and 2 and fell back a few positions as Cornet took over. Ryon Nelson was second at that point and held the position until spinning in Turn 4 on lap 10. This gave second to Aton. A yellow flag with four laps to go gave Aton one more shot at Cornet, but Cornet drove a flawless race for the well-earned victory. McCarthy settled for third. Emily Williams came from 10th starting to finish fourth as Roberto Kirby completed the Top 5.

Kellen Chadwick turned in an impressive performance in winning the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. In doing so, he becomes the fifth different winner in six races. Chadwick had a good battle early on with Petaluma star Michael Paul Jr. Paul led the first two laps, Chadwick passed him on lap three, Paul regained the first position a lap later and Chadwick appeared to gain the lead as they worked lap six. Unfortunately, a yellow flag negated the pass. Paul led the restart and would pull away just a little bit in the next few laps. When Paul caught slower traffic, Chadwick pulled right behind him on lap 12. An inside move in Turn 2 of the 13th lap put Chadwick into the lead. Chadwick led the remaining seven laps with Jeff Decker gaining second on a lap 15 restart to finish there. Danny Wagner made a last lap pass on Oreste Gonella to finish third as Paul settled for fifth.

Tommy Fraser picked up his third 20 lap B Modified feature win of the season. The drivers did an outstanding job in this race, which ran without a yellow flag. From his front row starting position, Fraser jumped into the lead at the waving of the green flag and would lead every lap. The early battle was for second between Watsonville point leader Austin Williams and Todd Gomez. Williams made a late challenge on Fraser, but Fraser would hold on for the win. Williams settled for second, followed by Gomez, Cameron Swank and Brent Curran.

Point leader Chris Sorensen won his third 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Most of the race was a great battle between leader Breanna Troen and Sorensen with only one yellow flag on lap 10 slowing the pace. On the restart, Josh Leach joined the battle for the lead. As they went through Turns 1 and 2 on lap 18, Leach got a run on the outside of Sorensen, while Sorensen moved underneath Troen. Sorensen and Troen ran closely down the straightaway and through Turns 3 and 4 with Sorensen pulling ahead. Sorensen led the rest of the way for the victory with Leach making a lap 19 pass to finish second. Troen settled for third ahead of John Wacht and Will Buirch.

Kevin Miraglo won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. Miraglio is the 2016 track champion, and he started back in eighth as Devan Kammermann led the first five laps from the pole. Point leader Scott Dahlgren passed Kammermann on lap six, but he was passed by Miraglio two laps later. Miraglio led Dahlgren the rest of the way for the 1-2 finish. Kammermann settled for third, followed by Travis Dutra and Chuck Conover.

Next Saturday night will be the only appearance of the Civil War Winged 360 Sprint Car Series. Also competing will be the All Star Series B Modifieds and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Winged 360 Sprint Car

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Art McCarthy, Angelo Cornet. Main Event (20 laps)-Angelo Cornet, Billy Aton, Art McCarthy, Emily Williams, Roberto Kirby, Jacob Tuttle, Joel Myers Jr, John Clark, Ryon Nelson, Tim Burcher.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Oreste Gonella, Danny Wagner. Main Event (20 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Jeff Decker, Danny Wagner, Oreste Gonella, Michael Paul Jr, Buddy Kniss, Frank Furtado, Carl Berendsen II, Sean Wilson, Bobby Montalvo.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Todd Gomez, Tommy Clymens Jr. Main Event (20 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Austin Williams, Todd Gomez, Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Kevin Brown, Haley Gomez, Tommy Clymens Jr, Frank Cefalio, Joe Salvi.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Josh Leach, Chris Sorensen. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Josh Leach, Breanna Troen, John Wacht, Will Buirch, Ken Johns, Lori Brown, Luke Brignoli, Aiden Ponciano, Dalton Jewel.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Zach Albers, Kevin Miraglo, David Rosa. Main Event (20 laps)-Kevin Miraglo, Scott Dahlgren, Devin Kammermann, Travis Dutra, Chuck Conover, David Michael Rosa, David Rosa, Troy Stevenson Jr, Mario Marques, Shawn McCoy.