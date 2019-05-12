CNS is Being Repaved

Colorado National Speedway is being fitted with brand-new asphalt. The track started to hint on social media last week about the project and then officially announced it at the races this past Saturday night. Speculation began to fly about just what was being repaved. Was it just the corners? Maybe just patching the bad spots? CNS says it will be a complete repave of the entire surface including the X.

Early Sunday morning crews began the process of stripping away the old surface in preparation for the new asphalt. Jim Nordhaugen informed Big West Racing that they didn’t scrimp on the quality of asphalt being installed and it is of the highest grade.

It will be interesting so see how many track records will be broken this summer at the track.