Byron On Pole for Coca-Cola 600 – Starting Line Up

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
William Byron turned a lap of 183.424 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 to earn the Busch pole award.. With the pole position honor Byron also becomes the youngest pole sitter in event history, a 60 year record. This is only the second pole award for Byron
“This is a dream come true,” Byron said, after watching teammate Alex Bowman fall short as the final driver to make a qualifying run. “Obviously, I grew up in Charlotte and came to this race every year. So it’s a dream come true to qualify on the pole with Hendrick Motorsports just across the street and all the hard work and everybody at Chevrolet giving us fast race cars
Starting Line Up
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte N.C
1 – William Byron
2 – Aric Almirola
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Austin Dillon
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Daniel Suarez
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10 – Daniel Hemric
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Chase Elliott
13 – Alex Bowman
14 – Martin Truex Jr.
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – Erik Jones
17 – Paul Menard
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Ryan Blaney
20 – Denny Hamlin
21 – Brad Keselowski
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Ryan Preece
25 – Kyle Larson
26 – Matt Tifft
27 – Matt DiBenedetto
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Bubba Wallace
30 – Corey Lajoie
31 – David Ragan
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Bayley Currey
34 – Parker Kligerman
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – BJ McLeod
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Cody Ware
39 – Quin Houff
40 – Joey Gase
.f519