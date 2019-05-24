Byron On Pole for Coca-Cola 600 – Starting Line Up

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

William Byron turned a lap of 183.424 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 to earn the Busch pole award.. With the pole position honor Byron also becomes the youngest pole sitter in event history, a 60 year record. This is only the second pole award for Byron

“This is a dream come true,” Byron said, after watching teammate Alex Bowman fall short as the final driver to make a qualifying run. “Obviously, I grew up in Charlotte and came to this race every year. So it’s a dream come true to qualify on the pole with Hendrick Motorsports just across the street and all the hard work and everybody at Chevrolet giving us fast race cars

Starting Line Up

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte N.C

1 – William Byron

2 – Aric Almirola

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Austin Dillon

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Daniel Suarez

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – Daniel Hemric

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Alex Bowman

14 – Martin Truex Jr.

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – Erik Jones

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Ryan Blaney

20 – Denny Hamlin

21 – Brad Keselowski

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Ryan Preece

25 – Kyle Larson

26 – Matt Tifft

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Bubba Wallace

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – David Ragan

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Bayley Currey

34 – Parker Kligerman

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Cody Ware

39 – Quin Houff

40 – Joey Gase

