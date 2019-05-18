Bowyer To Lead The Field Chasing 1 Million Dollars

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Clint Bowyer will lead the field to green and the chase for a cool 1 million dollars at the NASCAR All Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Qualifying for the All-Starr Race includes running 3 laps around the 1.5 mile speedway including a pit stop with no pit row speed limit.

Bowyer was able to set the pace by completing the required laps and stop in 1 minute, 58.79 seconds.

All Star Starting Line Up

Charlotte Motor Speedway

1 – Clint Bowyer

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Austin Dillon

5 – Martin Truex Jr.

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Jimmie Johnson

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Denny Hamlin

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Brad Keselowski

15 – Kurt Busch

