Bowyer To Lead The Field Chasing 1 Million Dollars

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Clint Bowyer will lead the field to green and the chase for a cool 1 million dollars at the NASCAR All Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Qualifying for the All-Starr Race includes running 3 laps around the 1.5 mile speedway including a pit stop with no pit row speed limit.
Bowyer was able to set the pace by completing the required laps and stop in 1 minute, 58.79 seconds.
All Star Starting Line Up
Charlotte Motor Speedway
1 – Clint Bowyer
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Austin Dillon
5 – Martin Truex Jr.
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Jimmie Johnson
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Denny Hamlin
13 – Aric Almirola
14 – Brad Keselowski
15 – Kurt Busch
