Bjork, Fendley Win Petaluma Speedway Sprint Car Races

Petaluma, CA…May 4…Brent Bjork won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Bjork competes regularly at Chico on Friday nights. He started on the second row and had an early battle with front-row starter DJ Freitas. Bjork would grab the lead from Freitas on lap 10. Once in front, Bjork stretched his advantage to nearly a straightaway at the checkered flag. Freitas still held on to finish second, followed by John Clark, David Lindt II, Shawn Arriaga, Chace Majdic, Angelo Cornet, Joel Myers and Nathan Shank.

Lindt turned the only 12 second time on the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a 12.956 qualifying effort. Majdic was second quick at 13.323. There were two eight lap heat races, and Cornet won the first race ahead of Lindt. Freitas outran Bjork to win the second heat.

Cody Fendley won his first 30 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint feature of the season. Fendley had the pole and charged out to the lead at the start, followed by Boy Moniz and Dennis Furia Jr. They ran that way until Moniz was overtaken by Furia on lap 14. Furia had a good run during the last half of the race, but he was no match for the flying Fendley. Fendley would lead all the way to win with Furia a career-best second, followed by Bryan Grier, Sparky Howard, Josh Young, Scott Chapeta, Angelique Bell, Travis DeGaton, Chett Wilson and Tony Bernard.

Fendley set the quick time out of 18 Spec Sprints with a lap of 14.740, just beating the 14.971 of past Antioch champion Grier. Fendley outran Chapeta to win the first of three eight lap heat races. Bob Davis just managed to hold off DeGaton to win the second heat, and the third heat win went to Ryon Siverling over Moniz.

Mitch Machado repeated his season-opening performance with a 20 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event victory. Machado had the pole position in the Baker Motorsports entry and led from the start, trailed early on by Danny Naron. However, Steve Studebaker made his way from the third row to grab the second position and take up pursuit of Machado. The race had several caution periods, but each time Machado maintained his lead when the green flag waved. Machado won, followed by Studebaker, Naron, Austin Ohlinger, Tim O’Hara, Paul Hanley, Matt While, Manny Avila, Kristen Hanley and Sid Hess. There were 16 competitors, and six lap heat race wins went to Machado, Naron and Shawn McCoy.

Jeremy Tjensvold won his second-straight 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. Roy Dearing had the pole position and led early, but Tjensvold would overtake him for the lead. Reigning champion Tom Brown also got by and kept the pressure on Tjensvold for the remainder of the race. However, Tjensvold prevailed at the checkered flag, followed closely by Brown. Dearing settled for third ahead of Sophie Shelly, Darien Balestrini, Bill Manzoni, Danny Manzoni and Jason Grover. Six lap heat race wins were earned by Tjensvold and Balestrini.

Next Saturday night is the first PitStopUSA.com Shootout event. In addition to the Winged Sprint Cars and Wingless Spec Sprints, the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars will also be competing in this four division program.