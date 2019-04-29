Colorado National Speedway has posted an update to this story that reads as follows…

UPDATE: Upon further review NASCAR officials have reversed the decision regarding the #44s Grand American Modified. The win will be awarded to #18 Ed Vecchiarelli due to the #44s ignoring the black flag. CNS also consulted a group of respected drivers and team owners from other divisions due to the difficult nature of the decision and it was unanimous that the decision should be overturned and Vecchirelli awarded the win. The #44s car will receive a disqualification for ignoring the black flag.

(04-27-2019 Dacono CO) In one of the more odd night’s at Colorado National Speedway Kody Vanderwal and Clint Schubert took home the feature wins during Joe Starr’s Photo and City of Dacono Night in the Pro Trucks and Grand American Modifieds both in unconventional ways. Brett Yackey took a break from the Super Late Model division to hop back in his old Super Stock and promptly sweep the night while Jereme Wall has returned to form as he dominated the Figure 8 division.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

It was the first appearance for the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks at CNS for the 2019 season and they did not disappoint the CNS fans. The dramatic finish had the crowd on edge when race leader #7 Adam Deines and #43 Kody Vanderwal came together and made contact in turn 4 of the final lap. Deines spun ending his chances at a win while Vanderwal cruised on to take the trophy and first win of the season.

In winners circle Vanderwal apologized for his part in the final lap incident however NASCAR officials ruled it was simply a “racing deal” therefore no penalties were assessed.

Behind Vanderwal young Tyler Davis in the #33 truck had a marvelous run coming from his 6th place starting position to take the runner-up position. Brian Yackey in the 22 truck battled all race long and brought home a 3rd place finish while fast dash winner Curtis Heldenbrand in the #9 truck started way back in 9th place to grab an impressive 4th place finish. #11 Steve Johnson rounded out the top 5. Deines who led the entire race until the final corner had to settle for 7th place.

The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks race again on Saturday May 18th.

FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal

FAST DASH: #9 Curtis Heldenbrand

DASH: #11 Steve Johnson

QUICK TIME: #43 Kody Vanderwal 17.412

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

In one of the more bizarre finishes in recent memory Clint Schubert in the #44s SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified claimed his first win of the season. Schubert didn’t get to have a trophy presentation in winner’s circle because NASCAR officials had ruled during the race he was bottoming-out sending sparks behind his car and therefore was asked to leave the track. Schubert ignored the black flag and continued on leading the race. Behind him #18 Ed Vecchirelli closed in on Schubert but never caught him crossing the finish line 2nd. However it was Vecchirelli that reluctantly received the trophy in winner’s circle due to Schubert’s misfortune.

A post race inspection revealed Schubert’s suspension was not dragging and it was a superficial piece of metal causing the sparks. Vecchirelli refused to allow Schubert’s hard earned win be stripped from him therefore Ed handed the trophy back over to Schubert.

An impressive run for John Seely in the #66 machine as he captured the fast dash and brought home 3rd place in the feature event.

The Grand American Modifieds return to action Saturday May 11th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vecchirelli

FAST DASH: #66 John Seely

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchirelli 17.373

TBK Bank Super Stocks

If it’s action you want it’s action you will get with the TBK Super Stocks as 19 cars rumbled to take the green flag for the start of the feature event. The gorgeous #82 car of James Larsen jumped out to an early lead and dominated the first portion of the race.

After a couple double-file restarts the #21 of Chris Nelson and the #21R of Robert Hoard began to pressure Larsen for the lead. It was Hoard who would grab the lead just prior to the mid point in the race. There was a huge pack of cars at the front of the field battling for position: Hoard, Larsen, Nelson, Robert Davey, Sean Smith, Jonathan Lindberg and Super Late Model ace Brett Yackey were all trading paint lap after lap.

As the laps wound down Yackey used the low groove to work his way into 2nd place coming from the rear of the field for an earlier incident. While Yackey began to size up race leader Hoard it was the #3.2 car of Robert Davey that snuck by Yackey and dove to the inside of Hoard in hopes of stealing the win. The #21R car of Hoard tried to block Davey on the front stretch and moved down low making contact with Davey. Hoard spun and Davey checked up allowing Yackey to scoot on past and take the checkered flag. Davey came around in 2nd place while Hoard fell all the way back to 13th.

The Super Stocks return to action Saturday May 11th.

FEATURE: #22 Brett Yackey

FAST DASH: #22 Brett Yackey

DASH: #19 Shelby Cortese

QUICK TIME: #22 Brett Yackey 19.758

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

It would prove to be a rollercoaster night for #7 Daniel Wood who led the Figure 8 feature event early on but after surrendering the lead would spin on the final lap and be hit hard by the #35 car of Chris Voorhis. Neither driver was injured but there was plenty of damage to both cars.

It seemed like 2015, 2016, and 2017 all over again as the #15 car of Jereme Wall swept the night winning both the fast dash and building a huge lead on the field in the feature event. There have only been 2 races in 2019 and Wall has won them both.

#17 Harry Livermore Jr. had a nice run and came home in 2nd place while #23 Michael Wolfe Jr. was 3rd. #52 Jared “Wally” Wall and #5 Curtis Chavez were the final two cars in the top 5. Last year’s champion #50 Justin McKeachie settled for a disappointing 10th place finish after contact with the 52 car earlier in the race.

The Figure 8s are back in action on Saturday May 11th.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

DASH: #23 Michael Wolfe Jr.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

2. 33 Tyler Davis

3. 22 Brian Yackey

4. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

5. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

6. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

7. 7 Adam Deines

8. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver

9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

10. 21 Chris Nelson (R)

11. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

12. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchirelli

2. 66 John Seely Parker

3. 13 Darin Clark

4. 4 Marcus Kelly (R) Cheyenne

5. 37 Landon Birney (R) Cheyenne

6. 85X Dan Jagoditsh Cheyyenne

7. 28 Brian Weinmaster (R) Brighton

8. 59 Charles Wilson Penrose

DQ 44S Clint Schubert

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

3. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

4. 21 Chris Nelson

5. 30 Jared Keener

6. 55 Damian Lockhart

7. 02 Sean Smith

8. 82 James Larsen

9. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

10. 19 Shelby Cortese

11. 31 Ronnie Duran Jr

12. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

13. 21R Robert Hoard

14. 86 Tim Coate (R)

15. 51X Joseph Dike (R)

16. 98 Natalie Phelps

17. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

18. 81 Kyle Shanahan Peyton

DNS 99S Sam Messerli

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver

3. 23 Michael Wolfe Thornton

4. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

5. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

6. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

7. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver

8. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

9. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

10. 50 Justin Mckeachie

11. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton

12. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

13. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton

14. 7 Daniel Wood

DNS 71 Tyler Dowler Littleton