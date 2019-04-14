Truex Jr. Picks Up First Victory for 2019

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Martin Truex Jr. has won a championship, and many races, but never on a short track. That all changed on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Truex Jr. was able to knock that monkey off his shoulder and pick up his first win of the 2019 season after changing teams during the off season.

Truex Jr. would have to hold off Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer during the closing laps for the victory. Logano would get by Bowyer and get up to the bumper of the #19 Toyota with two laps to go, but was unable to find a way by. Logano would finish .178 seconds behind.

“Tonight, we didn’t have the best car, but we’ve lost here with the best car a bunch of times. We just fought and battled. Being out front was just the key.”

Truex Jr. car has pass post-race inspection with no issues.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Toyota Owners 400.

Richmond Raceway

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Austin Dillon

7 – Brad Keselowski

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Paul Menard

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – William Byron

14 – Erik Jones

15 – Chase Elliott

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17- Alex Bowman

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Daniel Hemric

20 – Ryan Preece

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Aric Almirola

24 – Matt DiBenedetto

25 – Ryan Blaney

26 – Corey Lajoie

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – David Ragan

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Ross Chastain

31 – Jeb Burton

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Joey Gase

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – Michael McDowell

37 – Kyle Larson

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after Richmond:

1) #18-Kyle Busch [3 wins] 2) #22-Joey Logano [1 win] 3) #11-Denny Hamlin [2 wins] 4) 4) #2-Brad Keselowski [2 wins] 5) #19-Truex, Jr. [1 win] 6) #4-Kevin Harvick, 349, -51

7) #1-Kurt Busch, 287, -113

8) #14-Clint Bowyer, 280, -120

9) #12-Ryan Blaney, 277, -123

10) #9-Chase Elliott, 267, -133

