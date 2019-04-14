Truex Jr. Picks Up First Victory for 2019

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Martin Truex Jr. has won a championship, and many races, but never on a short track. That all changed on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Truex Jr. was able to knock that monkey off his shoulder and pick up his first win of the 2019 season after changing teams during the off season.
Truex Jr. would have to hold off Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer during the closing laps for the victory. Logano would get by Bowyer and get up to the bumper of the #19 Toyota with two laps to go, but was unable to find a way by. Logano would finish .178 seconds behind.
“Tonight, we didn’t have the best car, but we’ve lost here with the best car a bunch of times. We just fought and battled. Being out front was just the key.”
Truex Jr. car has pass post-race inspection with no issues.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Toyota Owners 400.
Richmond Raceway
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Clint Bowyer
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Austin Dillon
7 – Brad Keselowski
8 – Kyle Busch
9 – Ryan Newman
10 – Paul Menard
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Jimmie Johnson
13 – William Byron
14 – Erik Jones
15 – Chase Elliott
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17- Alex Bowman
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Daniel Hemric
20 – Ryan Preece
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Aric Almirola
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – Ryan Blaney
26 – Corey Lajoie
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – David Ragan
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Ross Chastain
31 – Jeb Burton
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Joey Gase
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Landon Cassill
36 – Michael McDowell
37 – Kyle Larson
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after Richmond:
1) #18-Kyle Busch [3 wins]
2) #22-Joey Logano [1 win]
3) #11-Denny Hamlin [2 wins]
4) 4) #2-Brad Keselowski [2 wins]
5) #19-Truex, Jr. [1 win]
6) #4-Kevin Harvick, 349, -51
7) #1-Kurt Busch, 287, -113
8) #14-Clint Bowyer, 280, -120
9) #12-Ryan Blaney, 277, -123
10) #9-Chase Elliott, 267, -133
