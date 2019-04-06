.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2019)

Starting from the pole on the Bristol bullring, a 0.533-mile, high-banked track is where Chase Elliott will start the Food City 500. Elliott has four other starts on the pole all coming at restrictor plate tracks, three at Daytona International Speedway and one at Talladega

“I’ve been wanting a pole outside of Daytona and Talladega for quite some time now,” Elliott, a three-time Cup race winner, said. “I felt like I was able to deliver a pole to my team that really deserves it, on way more than one occasion over the years. I felt like I haven’t (done) my part.”

Starting Line Up

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway.

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – William Byron

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Paul Menard

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Ryan Newman

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Austin Dillon

16 – Kyle Larson

17 – Kyle Busch

18 – Michael McDowell

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – David Ragan

23 – Martin Truex Jr.

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Daniel Hemric

27 – Kurt Busch

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Ryan Preece

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Gray Gaulding

34 – Bayley Currey

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Quin Houff

37 – Ross Chastain

.

.f419