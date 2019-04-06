.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2019)
Starting from the pole on the Bristol bullring, a 0.533-mile, high-banked track is where Chase Elliott will start the Food City 500. Elliott has four other starts on the pole all coming at restrictor plate tracks, three at Daytona International Speedway and one at Talladega
“I’ve been wanting a pole outside of Daytona and Talladega for quite some time now,” Elliott, a three-time Cup race winner, said. “I felt like I was able to deliver a pole to my team that really deserves it, on way more than one occasion over the years. I felt like I haven’t (done) my part.”
Starting Line Up
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway.
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – William Byron
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Paul Menard
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Ryan Newman
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Kevin Harvick
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Austin Dillon
16 – Kyle Larson
17 – Kyle Busch
18 – Michael McDowell
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – Matt DiBenedetto
22 – David Ragan
23 – Martin Truex Jr.
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Chris Buescher
26 – Daniel Hemric
27 – Kurt Busch
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Ryan Preece
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Gray Gaulding
34 – Bayley Currey
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – Quin Houff
37 – Ross Chastain
