Robertson Takes Season Opener at CNS

After a long off season we kicked off the season of racing action with The Sunoco Race Fuels High Octane Icebreaker. We saw the the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models, the Sunoco Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds, the TBK Bank Super Stocks and the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s.

The Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

When these guys took to the track for qualifying they picked up right where they left of last year. The cars took full advantage of the cooler temperatures and laid down some blistering lap times, as Darren Robertson in #11 took the quick time with a 16:37.

During their dash races the pace didn’t slow down. These drivers raced both dashes caution free and put on a great show as they dialed in their cars and locked in their starting positions for the 40 lap A Main event. The #12 of Bruce “The Moose” Yackey took the Dash and Eddie Vecchirelli took the fast dash.

The Mountain State Fire Protection Super Late Models took to the track as the last Main event for evening. The weather was a bit chilly but that didn’t slow Darren Robertson down. Once the green flag flew Darren dropped to the low line, turned on the radio and put on the cruise control as he lead every lap. Mean while the rest of the pack raced bumper to bumper action packed main event. The 32 of Brett Yackey , 22 of Chris Eggleston and the 48 of Eddie Vecchirelli battled hard to second place but none of them had anything for Darren.

Quick Time: 00:16.379 #11 Darren Roberson

Fast Dash: #48 Eddie Vecchierelli

Dash: #12 Bruce Yackey

Feature Winner #11 Darren Robertson

Sunoco Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

The Grand American Modifieds kick off their season of racing with a caution free evening.

Clint Schubert showed his speed early in practice and carried that speed over into qualifying as he took the Quick Time with a 17.37.

These guy only got one dash but put on a great show for the fans, with tight wheel to wheel racing as the 44s and the 18 battled their way through the field as the 18 of Ed Vecchirelli took the lead with a just a few laps to go and won the race.

The sun and the temperatures were dropping when they took to the track but the action was just getting started. The 18 started in the second to last row with the 44s right in front of him. When the green flag flew that it. these guys raced hard the first half of the race as they fought of every inch of race track. Once half way hit the 18 jumped to the lead and checked out as the 44s and 59 raced for second place. The 44s all but had second place in the books as they came to checkered flag but lost something in the motor and crossed the line in third.

Quick Time: 17.37 #44s Clint Schubert

Dash Winner: #18 Ed Vecchirelli

Feature Winner: #18 Ed Vecchirelli

TBK Bank Super Stocks

I25 during rush hour didn’t have anything on these drivers. As always the TBK Super Stocks put on a great fender to fender race for the fans.

The super stocks where the last cars to qualify as the had the largest car count. They had a very exciting qualifying session as the quick time swapped cars until the very last car when over the strip. The #99s of Sam Messerli in a new car took the quick time with a 20.079.

The #32 of Cody Milan took the action packed Fast Dash and the #02 of Sean Smith drove through the field to take the Dash in a spectacular race.

As Harry once said “Rubbing is racing”. When the green flag flew you could take your eyes off the track with out missing something. Three and four wide racing was a common thing during the race. The leaders were darting in and out of traffic and racing a unbeatable race for the lead as the top five cars fought to see who would win.

The 60, 3.2, 99s, 32 and 82 were bumping and rubbing until the first caution fell when the top four banging together and spun down the back stretch. Once the line up was sorted out and the drivers had a chance to cool down we went back green flag racing, three laps into this green flag stretch we had a massive pile up on the front shoot, as one car got loose coming out of four and collected half of the field. Surprisingly only one car needed help leaving track. When we got back to racing the 32 of Cody Milan was leading and had a hard fight to win his first A Main Event.

Quick Time: #99s Sam Messerli 00:20.079

Fast Dash: #32 Cody Milain

Dash: #02 Sean Smith

Feature Winner: #32 Cody Milan

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

The fans always enjoy The Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s and they reminded the fan of way they are a crown favorite. Close racing during the Dashes and a thrilling A Main event. The Dash was lead by the #9 of Brent Cave who lead most of the race with a half of a straight way lead. The Fast Dash had the Wall brothers and Chris Voorhis flighting, changing lanes and spinning their tires.

As the first A Main of the night These guy put on a great show. They had a lot of close calls in the X and lots of tight racing. However the #15 of Jereme Wall dominated the race as Jared Wall and Justin Mckeachie followed behind.

Dash #9 Brent Cave

Fast Dash: #15 Jereme Wall

Feature Winner: #15 Jereme Wall

Results

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson

2. 22 Chris Eggleston

3. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

4. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

5. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

6. 82 Michael Scott

7. 43 Kody Vanderwal

8. 9 Justin Simonson

9. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

10. 91 Chris Atkinson

11. 79 Brad Jenkins

12. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R)

13. 1 Jay Fields

14. 16 Steve Mills

15. 25 Monty Skinner

16. 22X Mark Jones

17. 6D Rick Duckworth (R)

18. 88 Jonathan Knee (R)

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchirelli

2. 59 Charles Wilson

3. 44S Clint Schubert

4. 66 John Seely

5. 13 Darin Clark

6. 85X Dan Jagoditsh (R)

7. 37 Landon Birney (R)

8. 28 Brian Weinmaster (R)

9. 4 Marcus Kelly (R)

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

2. 98 Natalie Phelps

3. 99S Sam Messerli

4. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

5. 30 Jared Keener

6. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

7. 19 Shelby Cortese

8. 82 James Larsen

9. 02 Sean Smith

10. 22PS Jay Hill

11. 29G Justin Griffin Weldona

12. 21 Chris Nelson

13. 16 Dimitrios Bastianos

14. 86 Tim Coate (R)

15. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

16. 60PS Matt Hill

17. 51X Joseph Dike (R)

18. 55 Damian Lockhart

19. 31 Ronnie Duran Jr

20. 21R Robert Hoard

DNS 7 Dave Robinson

DNS 03 Tyler Mander Evans

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 50 Justin Mckeachie

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver

5. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

6. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton

7. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

8. 7 Daniel Wood

9. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

10. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

11. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver

12. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton

13. 23 Michael Wolfe Thornton

DNS 25 Phil Taylor