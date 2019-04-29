Reigning Champ Returns to Winning Ways for Builders First Source 100

MERIDIAN, Idaho–The full-bodied bruisers of the NAPA Auto Parts Big5 Late Model Series roared into Meridian Speedway Saturday, April 27, for the Builders First Source 100 at the quarter-mile asphalt oval. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Project Filter Pro-4s, Teleperformance Claimer Stocks, High School Tuners and Junior Stingers also did battle to capture their own Global Tractor Feature Flag.

The pavement pounding NAPA Auto Parts Big 5 Late Models made night time the right time for an all-out brawl for the Global Tractor Feature Flag. On the break Star, Idaho’s Tyler Monroe carved his way to the lead, while quick youngster Zach Telford settled his Builders First Source, ZTR machine in second.

Defending series champion Kyle Tellstrom wasted no time moving forward, and by lap thirteen the Ukiah, California native dispatched Telford for the runner up spot on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard. Five laps later Tellstrom laid siege to the leader, and overcame Monroe one lap later to take his PitStopUSA.com, Joes Racing Products entry to the top spot.

An early-race restart put Tellstrom out front of the pack, with John Newhouse and Ben Crow behind him. Tellstrom got out of the blocks early, but quickly lost ground to Newhouse, whose The Car Store machine was the fastest on the quarter-mile during the race’s middle stages.

Behind the lead group, local favorite Colton Nelson worked through a disagreement between Monroe and Cedar Hills,Utah’s Jeff Hillock to put his racer third. No sooner had Nelson made the pass than Monroe spun hard into the turn three concrete. A fire erupted from the back of the car, but Monroe calmly climbed from his stricken machine unscathed.

Newhouse’s car was never the same after the final race restart. Though he could keep in contact with Tellstrom, the Twin Falls, Idaho racer failed to mount a challenge through the race’s closing laps, instead concentrating his efforts on playing defense against Nelson, who only grew stronger as the race’s final run progressed. Though Nelson could get close enough to bother Newhouse, the veteran campaigner remained unflappable and held onto the runner up spot on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

But it all happened in Tellstrom’s rearview mirror as he stormed across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe to collect his Global Tractor Feature Flag.