Nelson, Crews, Kinney Win At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…April 27…Shannon Nelson won the 25 lap FND Motorsports Hobby Stock Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. This was Fan Appreciation Night, and Nelson had finished second in the previous Main Event. On this occasion, she chased pole-sitter Raul Rodriguez Sr for four laps before making an inside pass to take the lead. Austin Van Hoff was running strong and slipped past Rodriguez for second a lap later. For several laps, Van Hoff tried to find a way underneath Nelson for the lead. Unfortunately, his bid to take the lead ended with a flat tire on lap 22. Nelson scored the victory ahead of Rodriguez, Domossie Scoggins, Mike Germait, Michael Shearer, Allen Neal, Donnie Shearer, Kristie Shearer, Timmy Crews and previous feature winner on Dexter Long. Rodriguez, reigning champion Kodie Dean and Nelson were the eight lap heat race winners.

Scott Kinney won the 25 lap BCRA Midget Lites Main Event. The past champion had the pole for the race and looked impressive in victory. Jimmy Riddell finished second, followed by Chase Gaal, Dakota Albright, Jacob Williams, Adam Teves, Danika Jo Parker and Brandon Leedy. Kinney and Jeff Griffin were the eight lap heat race winners.

Timmy Crews won his second-straight California Sharp Mini Late Model 20 lap Main Event. The eight car turnout was the biggest for this division since it began in 2017. Crews won from the outside front row with IMCA Sport Modified star Bruce Nelson not far behind in second. Logan Clay, Kaylin Lopez, Carson Guthrie, Riley Jeppesen, Jeremiah Enriquez and Kennzzie Brown rounded out the finishing order. Jeppesen won the eight lap heat race.

Reigning Valley Sportsman champion Jerry Cecil won the 15 lap Main Event. Rick Elliott finished second and Chris Corder was third. Eric Seeley and Jesse James Burks were Main Event scratches. Cecil won the eight lap heat race.

Next weekend is a big three-day event at the speedway. The Malicious Monster Truck Tour, presented by Freitas Auto Wreckers, comes to town for two nights of entertainment. They will be at the speedway on Friday and Sunday. There will be a racing program on Saturday, presented by Big O Tires. IMCA Modifieds are back In action along with Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and the Valley Sportsman division. For further information, go to www.mercedspeedway.net.