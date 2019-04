NASCAR TV Schedule April, 1- 3 – Talladega

.

Monster Energy Cup

XFINITY

Gander Outdoors Truck

Special Interest –

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Friday, April – Talladega

NASCAR.com to stream first three Talladega practices:

NASCAR.com will live stream the first three practices at Talladega Superspeedway— two Xfinity Series practices and one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice — in advance of the weekend races in Alabama. Bookmark https://www.nascar.com/live

1:00 p.m. – Cup Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

2:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Cup Final Practice – FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, April 27

8:00 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

9:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceHub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports App

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:00 a.m. – Xfinity -: MoneyLion 300 – FS1/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – FOX/FOX Sports App

(R) 9:00 p.m.- Xfinity -: MoneyLion 300 (re-air) – FS2/FOX Sports App

Sunday, April 28

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:30 a.m. Cup Pre-race – FOX/FOX Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup – GEICO 500, FOX/FOX Sports App

(R) 9:00 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500, FS1/FOX Sports App

.f419