Moles A Double Winner In Dixon Speedway Opener

Dixon, CA…April 13…Mitchell Moles made a surprise visit to Dixon Speedway for their season opener on Saturday night and left town with feature wins in two of the classes. Moles won the 25 lap Super 600 Micro feature. He then proceeded to remove his wing and pick up another victory in the 25 lap Wingless 600 Micro Main Event. Moles was coming off of a double podium night in both classes at the Annual Jett Bowl Classic in Lemoore last weekend.

The Wingless 600 race was led early by Danny Carroll ahead of Brandon Shaw. Brandon Carey was an early third, and Moles settled into fourth on lap four. Moles took third from Carey a lap later and quickly moved past Shaw for the second spot. Shaw’s run in the Top 3 ended as the yellow flag waved on lap 12. Carroll continued to lead Moles and Dan Mognaga on the restart. Moles continued to pressure Carroll until making the winning pass on lap 16. Mognaga followed him closely into second. One final yellow flag on lap 22 would not stop Moles. He led the restart and the remaining three tours for the well-earned victory. Mognaga finished second, followed by Carroll, Carey, Randy Sims, Adam Kaeding, Tucker LaCaze, Isac Johnson, Cameron Paul and Harlee Aguilera.

The Wingless Micros had an impressive 29 car field, and Moles set the fast time standard at 10.885, beating the 10.968 effort of Carey. Moles won his heat race by a good margin ahead of Carroll. The second 10 lap race went to Carey ahead of Blake McGourty, and Magnoga won the final heat in front of Kaeding. The eight lap Trophy Dash went to Carroll ahead of Shaw. LaCaze won the 12 lap B Main ahead of Justin Stretch and Aguilera.

Moles had a front row start for the Super 600 feature and jumped out to the lead at the green flag ahead of Colton Huelsmann. Moles would lead every lap, leaving the battle for second. By lap eight, he held a straightaway advantage over Huelsmann, but a lap 11 caution flag erased that. Ricky Sanders took the second position from Huelsmann on the restart. He held that position through one more yellow flag and followed the flying leader Moles to the checkered flag. Reigning division champion Kyle Mentch finished third, followed by Blaine Baxter, Hayden Saich, Jason Chapman, Blake Bower, Huelsmann and JJ Bright.

There were 14 competitors in the Super 600 class, and Huelsmann topped the qualifier’s list at 10.137, beating the 10.176 of Mentch. There were two 10 lap heat races, and Bower managed to hold off Moles to win the first one. The second heat race victory went to Saich as Mentch finished second. Eight lap Trophy Dash honors went to Moles ahead of Blaine Baxter.

Matthew Tatoole scored the win in the 20 lap 600 Restricted Micro Main Event. Tatoole started on the front row and raced into the lead ahead of Ashton Torgerson and Jeffrey Pahule. Izaac Sharp settled into third on lap five and managed to grab second from Torgerson on lap nine. Devon Courtnier was holding down fifth at the time and made a move past Pahule for fourth on lap 15. Sharp had problems on the last lap, allowing Courtnier to grab the second position.. Tatoole did well in leading every lap as he won ahead of Courtnier, Torgerson, Pahule, Brandon Riveira, Sharp, Hailey Wood, Logan Penman, Becca Clark and Austin Wood.

In qualifying, Wood set the fast time at 10.960 as the only driver to break into the 10 second bracket. Riveira was second quick at 11.003. The 16 competitors ran a pair of 10 lap heat races, and the first win went Tatoole ahead of Pahule. Wood outran Torgerson to claim the second heat race victory. Six lap Trophy Dash honors went Tatoole ahead of Torgerson.

Brody Rubio turned in a dominant performance in sweeping the Jr Sprint action. Rubio won the 20 lap Main Event by over half a lap ahead of Makayla Tatoole. Cynric Vo finished third, and Peyton Whitehouse was a scratch. Tatoole was second to Rubio in every event. Rubio set the fast time of 13 458, beating a 13.498 of Tatoole.

