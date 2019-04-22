Macedo Brings The Thunder

Hanford, CA…April 20…The fourth race of the King Of Thunder Series happened at Keller Auto Speedway on Saturday night. A strong turnout of Winged 360 Sprint Cars filled the pits. When the checkered flag flew on the 30 lap Main Event, it was Carson Macedo scoring the victory. Macedo becomes the fourth different winner in the four races held so far. Macedo has gotten off to a strong start this year, including a World Of Outlaw victory at Silver Dollar Speedway back in March.

With a good turnout of 26 competitors, just making it into the feature was a challenge. Macedo ran strong all night, starting with his second quick qualifying effort of 14.043, bested only by the 14.015 of DJ Netto. Macedo then proceeded to win his 10 lap heat race ahead of Jace Vanderweerd. This set him up for the outside front row starting spot in the Main Event. Though Macedo got the win, he still had to contend with Dominic Scelzi and Bud Kaeding, who ended up second and third respectively. Mitchell Faccinto brought it home in fourth, followed by reigning RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car champion Grant Duinkerken, Danny Faria Jr, Cole Macedo, Vanderweerd, Landon Hurst and Kaleb Montgomery.

The other two heat races went to Dominic Scelzi ahead of Cole Macedo and Collin Markle in front of Kaeding. The non-qualifiers ran a 12 lap B Main to determine the final starters of the feature. Tanner Boul came from the third row to win that race, followed by Montgomery, Joey Ancona and Chris Ennis.

Brooklyn Holland scored a popular win in the 25 lap IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car class. Holland has been knocking on the door to this win and has finished as high as second in the past. Her previous start was a disappointing eighth place finish, but Holland gave indication early on that this was going to be her night when she held off recent Merced Speedway winner Grant Champlin to win their eight lap heat race. Holland started in the third position with third row starter Michael Pombo her closest competitor. When the checkered flag flew, however, Holland grabbed the victory by a comfortable margin ahead of Pombo, Kyle Rasmussen, Champlin, Monte Ferreira, Rob Solomon, Jacob Pacheco, Blaine Fagundes, Ryan Delisle and Lance Jackson. Pombo held off Rasmussen to win their heat race.

The IMCA Stock Cars had their first race of the season, and Bakersfield invaders ran at the head of the pack in their 25 lap feature. It was Chad Johnson holding off Cody Johnson for the 1-2 finish. Past champions Troy Patee and Ron Hurt were third and fourth as Larry Thompson, Brock Hamilton, Preston Martin, Rod Bane, Renn Bane and James Elliott completed the Top 10. Chad Johnson held off Martin to win their heat race, while Rod Bane outran Thompson to win their eight lap heat.

The Central Valley Mini Stocks brought an impressive 24 competitors to the speedway for Round #2 of the their House Of JuJu Championship Series. Fast qualifier Jason Cook had the pole position for the feature and held off second row starter Dan Myrick to grab the win. Randy Brown finished third, and Ryan Blank earned the passing honors by coming from 11th starting to finish fourth. Jeff Durant, Gene Glover, reigning series champion Greg Baronian, reigning track champion Andy Boydstun, Logan Doglione and Clinton Massey rounded out the Top 10. They ran three eight lap heat races, and Glover held off Jason Cook to win the first heat. Brown outran 2017 series champion Danny Myrick to win the next heat, and Baronian bested Brent Myrick to win the final heat.