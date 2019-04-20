LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 04-20-2019

Spring racing in Colorado doesn’t get better than this Saturday night April 20th at Colorado National Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Do-It-Yourself Night. You will see the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models as well as the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks, the Bandoleros and the Witthar Racing Trains! The front gates open at 4PM and the racing starts at 5:30 so come on out and watch the best short track racing in the west!

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 5:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.