Liggett Wins USAC Midget Race At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…April 20…The USAC Western States Midgets came to Merced Speedway for the first of two scheduled appearances and put on an exciting show Saturday night. When the checkered flag flew on a thrilling 30 lap Main Event, it was 2018 West Coast Sprint Car champion Austin Liggett scoring the victory.

It was rising young star Mitchell Moles and 2017 BCRA champion Maria Cofer sharing the front row of the Main Event, and Cofer charged into the lead at the start. Liggett and Shane Golobic made it a thrilling three-car battle at the front of the pack early on. Liggett eventually worked his way into second and put the pressure on Cofer. On the 23rd lap, Liggett moved ahead of Cofer as they exited Turn 2, and Cofer fell off the pace and headed to the pits. Cory Elliott tried to make a run on Liggett during the final 10 laps, but he got too much momentum and drove off the track in Turns 3 and 4. Golobic went into Turn 3 trying to make a last-lap pass on Liggett, but he couldn’t make it stick on the exit. Liggett brought it home to an impressive victory. Golobic finished second, followed by Moles, Corey Elliott, recent Bakersfield winner Ben Worth, Robert Dalby, Dustin Golobic, CJ Sarna, David Pricket and Shannon McQueen.

19 competitors showed up to do battle, and Dustin Golobic set the surprise fast time of 12.622, beating the 12.711 of brother Shane Golobic. Elliot outran Liggett to win the first of three 10 lap heat races. Shane Golobic outran Troy Morris III to win the second heat, and Moles won the third heat ahead of Worth.

DJ Shannon won the 30 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. He wasted little time taking lead from Ricky Thatcher on lap two. The race only had one yellow flag on lap five. After that, Shannon set a blistering pace as the leader of the pack with Paul Stone into second on the restart. Shannon was quickly into slower traffic, and though Stone closed in just a little bit when Shannon was in traffic, Shannon would take the checkered flag by a comfortable margin. Stone settled for second, followed by 10th starter Troy Foulger, Cody Burke, Ryan Porter, Bobby Hogge IV, Randy Brown, Jeffrey Faulkner, Mitch Machado and Austin Burke. Eight lap heat race wins were earned by Brown, Austin Burke and Cody Burke.

Dexter Long started on the pole and led all 20 laps to win the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Long had his hands full battling Shannon Nelson and multi-time champion Raul Rodriguez Sr for most of the distance, but Rodriguez had to pit with a flat tire midway through the race. Nelson would finish second behind the flying Long as 2016 champion Michael Shearer, Kevin Irwin, 2015 champion Kevin Joaquin, Donnie Shearer, Allen Neal, Syd Finn, Wally Kennedy and Domossie Scoggins rounded out the Top 10. Eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Long, Irwin and Rodriguez.

Lucy Falkenberg took full advantage of her front row starting position to lead all 15 laps in winning the non-stop Mini Stock Main Event. Lee Ragsdale held second until being passed by three-time champion Chris Corder midway through the race. By then, Falkenberg held a commanding straightaway lead that she would take to the checkered flag. Corder settled for second, followed by Ragsdale, previous winner Jennifer Rodgers, Shayla Gould, Terry Cheethm, Jerry Tubbs, Tyler Post and Austin Sprague. Ragsdale and Falkenberg won their respective six heat races.

Next week is Fan Appreciation Night at the races. The Hobby Stocks will be back along with the Valley Sportsman division, the BCRA Midget Lites and the California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.mercedspeedway.com.