Kniss Grabs First Career Victory At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…April 13…Buddy Kniss picked up his first career All Star Series A Modified 20 lap Main Event win Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The athletic high school student balances his sports time between playing baseball and getting behind the wheel of an A Modified. After grabbing his best career finish in second the week before, the third generation racer took it up a notch.

Kniss didn’t waste much time getting the lead. He began to pull away just a little bit as Danny Wagner and Brian Pearce enjoyed a good battle for second. During the final five tours, past champion Kellen Chadwick slipped by the dueling cars and into second. However, he was no match for the flying Kniss, who scored the popular victory. Wagner settled for third, followed by Pearce and Buddy’s father, Chester Kniss.

Shannon Newton turned in another dominant performance in winning his second straight 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Rick Panfili had a front row start and led the early laps before being passed by Newton. As Newton pulled away, Panfili had his hands full trying to keep the other drivers at bay. With just a few laps to go, Adam Teves made an outside pass on Panfili in Turn 4 to claim second. However, Shannon Newton had checked out on the field for the impressive victory. Cameron Martin also made a late pass for third as Panfili settled for fourth ahead of Mackenzie Newton.

Reigning champion Trevor Clymens won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. In doing so, he tied 2015 champion Fred Ryland atop the career win leader board in this division with 22 victories. After a couple of early incidents that would eliminate Mark Garner and Brent Curran, Clymens grabbed the lead ahead of rookie Cameron Swank. The second half of the race went relatively smooth, and Trevor Clymens was never seriously challenged as he won ahead of Swank, Nick Caughman Jr, Chuck Golden and Tommy Clymens Jr.

Reigning champion Chris Sorensen won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Past champion Brad Myers got back behind the wheel of the #33 car and took the lead early lead with Sorensen in close pursuit. An issue with traffic in Turn 2 on lap eight cost Myers the lead as Sorensen gained the position. A couple of late restarts enabled Myers to move into second and take one last shot at Sorensen. However, Sorensen was up to the challenge and picked up the win ahead of Myers, Breanna Troen, Philip Oreta and Jake Fletcher.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with the DIRTcar Late Models making their first appearance of the season in the All-Star Series lineup. A Modifieds, B Modifieds and Wingless Spec Sprints round out the four division event. The track will also be celebrating Easter with a special Easter Egg Hunt for the children in the infield during intermission. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Brian Pearce, Buddy Kniss. Main Event (20 Laps)-Buddy Kniss, Kellen Chadwick, Danny Wagner, Brian Pearce, Chester Kniss, Terry DeCarlo, John MacDougall, Sean Wilson, Gary Hetrick, Dylan Schriner.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Roy Fisher, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Shannon Newton, Adam Teves, Cameron Martin, Rick Panfili, Mackenzie Newton, Kevin Box, Roy Fisher, John McCann, Jeff Scotto.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Mark Garner, Chris Sieweke. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Cameron Swank, Nick Caughman Jr, Chuck Golden, Tommy Clymens Jr, Haley Gomez, Keith Steinmetz, Kevin Brown, Dennis Gilcrease, Jason Womack.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Josh Leach, Brad Myers. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Brad Myers, Brianna Troen, Philip Oreta, Jake Fletcher, Will Buirch, Tyler Finklea, John Wacht, Josh Leach, Luke Brignoli.