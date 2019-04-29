Fraser, Sorensen Win Larry Damitz Memorial Event At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…April 27…Tommy Fraser won the Larry Damitz Memorial event for the All Star Series B Modifieds Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was his second win of the season, and it paid $1,000. Kevin Brown led the opening lap before Fraser went racing by on the inside down the backstretch. Previous winner Brent Curran had found his way into fifth by lap six, and a lap nine yellow flag for Haley Gomez in Turn 2 bunched the field. On the restart, Trevor Clymens found his way into second, but a yellow flag waved a lap later for point leader Cameron Swank. On this restart, Curran made a big move from fourth into second behind the flying Fraser. During the final 10 laps and through one more yellow flag slow down, Curran hounded Fraser relentlessly in his bid to overtake him. However, Fraser remained cool under pressure and scored the big win, followed by Curran, Todd Gomez, Kenny Neu and Swank.

Chris Sorensen won his second straight 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was nearly a replay of the previous race as past champion Brad Myers set the early pace ahead of Breanna Troen. Sorensen had to work his way up from the fifth row. Myers was in traffic a few laps into the race, and traffic aided Sorensen on lap 10 as he moved from fourth to second. Sorensen quickly reeled in Myers and made an inside pass in Turn 4 on lap 14 to claim the lead. A yellow flag bunched the field on lap 16. However, Sorensen continued to lead all the way to the checkered flag. Myers settled for second, followed by Josh Leach, Troen and Jeff Betancourt.

Richard Papenhausen won his second 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. It was Shawn DeForest setting the early pace ahead of Papenhausen. Papenhausen continued to pressure DeForest until making a low pass in Turn 4 on lap eight to gain the lead. From there, Papenhausen pulled away from the pack for the impressive win. DeForest settled for second ahead of Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes and Kimo Oreta.

Kimo Oreta battled Dave Mackey to win the Bay Area Hardtop race. Oreta was driving the #100 car that had been driven to several victories by Damitz in this division.

Racing returns next Saturday night with an All Star Series line-up that will include the A Modifieds, Wingless Spec Sprints, Limited Late Models and Hobby Stocks.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Brent Curran, Trevor Clemens. Main Event (20 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Brent Curran, Todd Gomez, Kenny Neu, Cameron Swank, Keith Steinmetz, Trevor Clymens, Tommy Clymens Jr, Haley Gomez, Kevin Brown.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Josh Leach, Ricky Foster. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Brad Myers, Josh Leach, Breanna Troen, Jeff Betancourt, Will Buirch, Ken Johns, Judy Allison Arth, Jacob Mallett Jr, Don Phillips.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Dennis Souza, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, Kimo Oreta, John Soares, Rob Norris DNS.