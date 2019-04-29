Elliott in Victory Lane at Talladega

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Chase Elliott would break the winless streak for Hendrick Motorsports and team Chevrolet from the start of the 2019 season after victory today in Talladega. Elliott would lead a total of 45 laps, taking the lead for good with four laps remaining in the GEICO 500. Elliott would not have to stand the last lap rush to the line as the race would finish under caution.
After the cars crossed the start finish line for the last lap the caution would fly as William Byron tangled with David Ragan on the back stretch collecting Kyle Larson and Jeffrey Earnhardt. Larsons car was headed toward the inside wall, when the car become airborne almost clearing the SAFER barrier before contact sent the car flipping and rolling violently down the track. Larson would exit the car on his own and walk to the ambulance
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
“That was probably the longest flip I’ve ever had,” Larson said after he was checked out of the infield care center. “I didn’t know if it would ever stop. It was a little bit scary, but thankfully I’m all right.”
Unofficial Results:
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
GEICO 500
Talladega Superspeedway
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Alex Bowman
3 – Ryan Preece
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Daniel Hemric
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Brendan Gaughan
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Corey Lajoie
12 – Daniel Suarez
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Paul Menard
17 – Ty Dillon
18 – Reed Sorenson
19 – Erik Jones
20 – Martin Truex Jr.
21 – William Byron
22 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
23 – David Ragan
24 – Kyle Larson
25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26 – Ross Chastain
27 – Parker Kligerman
28 – Cody Ware
29 – Clint Bowyer
30 – Chris Buescher
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Justin Haley
33 – Jimmie Johnson
34 – Landon Cassill
35 – Stanton Barrett
36 – Denny Hamlin
37 – Matt Tifft
38 – Kevin Harvick
39 – Bubba Wallace
40 – Michael McDowell
