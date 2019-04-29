Elliott in Victory Lane at Talladega

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Chase Elliott would break the winless streak for Hendrick Motorsports and team Chevrolet from the start of the 2019 season after victory today in Talladega. Elliott would lead a total of 45 laps, taking the lead for good with four laps remaining in the GEICO 500. Elliott would not have to stand the last lap rush to the line as the race would finish under caution.

After the cars crossed the start finish line for the last lap the caution would fly as William Byron tangled with David Ragan on the back stretch collecting Kyle Larson and Jeffrey Earnhardt. Larsons car was headed toward the inside wall, when the car become airborne almost clearing the SAFER barrier before contact sent the car flipping and rolling violently down the track. Larson would exit the car on his own and walk to the ambulance

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

“That was probably the longest flip I’ve ever had,” Larson said after he was checked out of the infield care center. “I didn’t know if it would ever stop. It was a little bit scary, but thankfully I’m all right.”

Unofficial Results:

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Alex Bowman

3 – Ryan Preece

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Daniel Hemric

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Brendan Gaughan

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Corey Lajoie

12 – Daniel Suarez

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Ty Dillon

18 – Reed Sorenson

19 – Erik Jones

20 – Martin Truex Jr.

21 – William Byron

22 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

23 – David Ragan

24 – Kyle Larson

25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26 – Ross Chastain

27 – Parker Kligerman

28 – Cody Ware

29 – Clint Bowyer

30 – Chris Buescher

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Justin Haley

33 – Jimmie Johnson

34 – Landon Cassill

35 – Stanton Barrett

36 – Denny Hamlin

37 – Matt Tifft

38 – Kevin Harvick

39 – Bubba Wallace

40 – Michael McDowell

.419