(04-20-2019 Dacono CO) Arvada Colorado’s Dominic Ursetta produced a dominating performance in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Do-It-Yourself Night leading all 50 laps of the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model feature event taking his first win of the 2019 season. Brighton’s Ryan Raley, grabbed the win in the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks while Chasen Groff and Nic Wall were victorious in the Bandolero division.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

50 laps were on tap for the Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models in their 2nd appearance of the 2019 season. Arvada’s Dominic Ursetta in the #6 car and Kyle Ray from Littleton in the #58 paced the field to the green flag. Ursetta wasted no time jumping out to a large lead that he would never relinquish on route to the win.

Dominic would lead flag to flag in a race that went green the entire 50 laps. The only car that had a shot at Ursetta was the #11 of Darren Robertson which pulled up on Dominic’s bumper coming from his 6th place starting spot. Catching Ursetta is one thing but finding a way around him is a different story as he expertly navigated lapped traffic on his way to his first feature win in a long time at CNS. While Robertson crossed the line second his car was given a 4 spot penalty for a post race incident in the tech department. #22 Chris Eggleston was awarded 2nd place with Kyle Ray, and #32 Brett Yackey taking 3rd and 4th.

The Super Late Models will be back in action Saturday May 4th

FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 16.278

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

24 Lincoln Tech Pure Sticks lined up for their first race of the 2019 season with two drivers from Brighton Colorado #22 James Hill and #2 Neil Davis on the front row. While Hill led early it seemed like it could be anyone’s race as Hill, #21 Jamie Ward, #88 Jacob Poole, and #99JR Ryan Raley Jr all took turns leading the race.

Yet it was Raley that would be the car to beat after grabbing the lead from Poole. Once out front no one could catch or pass Raley who completed the clean sweep of the night setting quick time with a 20.388, winning the fast dash, and taking home the big trophy in the feature event.

The Pure Stocks return to action at Colorado National Speedway on Saturday May 18th.

FEATURE: #99 Ryan Raley Jr

FAST DASH: #99 Ryan Raley Jr

DASH: #02 Chan Raley

QUICK TIME: #99 Ryan Raley Jr 20.388

Bandoleros

FAST FEATURE: #77 Chasen Groff

FEATURE: #52 Nic Wall

FAST DASH 1: #55 Gregory Rayl

FAST DASH 2: #06 Mahkrysta Hilton

DASH 1: #52 Nic Wall

DASH 2: #99 Isaiah Scott

Witthar Racing TRAINS

Feature: Last Call Train

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

4. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

7. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

8. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

9. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

10. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

11. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

12. 21 Conner Snow Morison

13. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

14. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

15. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

16. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

17. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

18. 79 Brad Jenkins Castle Rock

19. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

DNS 22X Mark Jones Denver

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

2. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

3. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

4. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

5. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton

6. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

7. 22 James Hill Brighton

8. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

9. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

10. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

11. 66 Matthew Sowash Lakewood

12. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

13. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

14. 18 Keanna Weber Denver

15. 77 Brian Bunn (R) Henderson

16. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

17. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland

18. 29 Gerald Eisele Garden City

19. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

20. 27 Michel Enders Jr Denver

21. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City

22. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora

23. 92R Ryan Bourassa Greeley

DNS 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

Bandolero (FAST)

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 77 Chasen Groff Denver

2. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins

3. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

4. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

5. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village

6. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

7. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

8. 11 Tyler Sefcovic Bennett

9. 18 Chelo Milligan Berthoud

10. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

11. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

12. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

13. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbouie

Bandolero

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

2. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

3. 16 Kendall Gonzalez Loveland

4. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

5. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

6. 17 Alexander Riley Loveland

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

3. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

4. 455 Haulin’ Fri & Lane

5. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

6. 26 Slam Track

7. 77 Slimers Revenge