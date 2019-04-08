DeCarlo, Newton Share Antioch Speedway Winner’s Circle

Antioch, CA…April 6…Reigning champion Nick DeCarlo has sent a message to his fellow All Star Series A Modified competitors at Antioch Speedway. He intends to hold on to the #1 position in the standings. On Saturday night, DeCarlo won his second-straight 20 lap Main Event on the 3/8 mile clay oval. Buddy Kniss led the early laps before being overtaken by DeCarlo. DeCarlo would lead the rest of the way for the victory. Kniss settled for a career-best second ahead of rookie Cameron Swank, David Zeiter and Gregg Allen McElhaney. John McDougall and Danny Wagner were eight lap heat race winners.

Shannon Newton got his season started off right with a 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event victory. The race started off with a red flag when Kevin Box slammed the Turn 2 wall and rolled. When the race got going, Newton raced into the lead ahead of ageless veteran Roy Fisher and longtime Spec Sprint competitor Rick Panfili. The lead three ran that way through a pair of yellow flags all the way to the checkered flag. Mackenzie Newton finished fourth ahead of rookie Troy Ferry. Shannon Newton and Fisher were the eight lap heat race winners.

Jim Freethy returned and won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Freethy is the 2013 champion, and he ran behind Mike Walko for the first 14 laps before making his move on the inside down the front stretch to take the lead. Freethy led the rest of the way to win with Walko and 2017 champion Kimo Oreta right behind him. Newcomer Mario Passantino settled for fourth ahead of Michael Burch. Freethy also won the eight lap heat race.

Scott Dahlgren emerged with the victory in an eventful 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. A few yellow flags and a red flag marred the action. Jack Haverty has suffered some of his hardest crashes in his visits to Antioch Speedway, and it happened to him again. After David Rosa led the first eight laps, Haverty took the lead in Turn 4. Haverty was leading the way and appeared as if he might be heading for victory when he encountered a spun car in Turn 3 on lap 15. Haverty made contact and flipped hard to end his race along with previous winner Danny Wagner. Devan Kammermann had the lead at that point. Travis Dutra made a late move around both Kammermann and Dahlgren for what would have been the lead, but Kammermann spun in Turn 4 to bring out the yellow and checkered flags. Scoring reverted back a lap, putting Dahlgren in the Winner’s Circle ahead of Dutra, Troy Stevenson Jr, Chris Becker and Michael Curry. Kammermann and Wagner were eight lap heat race winners.

An adjusted schedule for this Saturday night will find the All Star Series program featuring Wingless Spec Sprints, A Modifieds, B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

