Colorado National Speedway Cancels April 13th Race

Colorado National Speedway announced on their website and on social media the race scheduled for April 13th 2019 has been canceled. The message on the CNS stated…

“Due to adverse conditions the Rail’s End Beer Company Late Model Kick Off scheduled for April 13th has been cancelled. After Wednesday’s snow the amount of moisture in and around the track will make it impossible to hold the event. Adding to the challenge of the amount of snow received the temperatures are not expected to rise out of the 40’s therefore the moisture will not have time to evaporate sufficiently.”

The next race at CNS will be the O’Reilly Auto Parts Do-It-Yourself Night featuring the Super Late Models, Pure Stocks, Bandoleros and Trains and Saturday April 20th.