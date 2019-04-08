Busch vs Busch at Bristol

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Busch continues to rack up race victories early in the 2019 season . Today was no different with Busch reaching victory lane in the Food City 500. Busch would have to overcome some adversity when a second lap crash collected multiple cars damaging the rear of Busch’s car.
Busch collected his third win of the season and his eighth overall win at the 0.533-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway, four victories behind record holder Darrel Waltrip.
Kyle would have a spirited battle with brother Kurt “It was fun to battle it out with brother there at the end. I know we didn’t quite get the side-by-side racing it out; I saw him looking at the top. I’m like, ‘I better go.’ I got up there, was able to make some ground.”
“I really wanted to beat him,” Kurt said of the battle with his brother. “I was going to wreck him. … He already won (this year). I figure he could give a little love to his brother. I wanted that one bad. …
Kurt would tell his little brother what his intent was in victory lane as Kyle would respond with “I told him, You can’t tell people you’re going to wreck them before you do it because when roles are reversed that person is going to wreck you because you already told them you were going to wreck them. So I guess if I’m ever running second to Kurt, I’m going to wreck him
Busch’s Toyota passed post-race inspection with no issues at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Food City 500.
Bristol Motor Speedway.
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Kurt Busch
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Paul Menard
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Daniel Suarez
9 – Ryan Newman
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Kevin Harvick
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Ty Dillon
16 – William Byron
17 – Martin Truex Jr.
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Kyle Larson
20 – Bubba Wallace
21 – David Ragan
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Alex Bowman
24 – Erik Jones
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Landon Cassill
27 – Matt Tifft
28 – Michael McDowell
29 – Ross Chastain
30 – Daniel Hemric
31 – Bayley Currey
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – Gray Gaulding
37 – Aric Almirola
.f419