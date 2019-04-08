Busch vs Busch at Bristol

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Busch continues to rack up race victories early in the 2019 season . Today was no different with Busch reaching victory lane in the Food City 500. Busch would have to overcome some adversity when a second lap crash collected multiple cars damaging the rear of Busch’s car.

Busch collected his third win of the season and his eighth overall win at the 0.533-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway, four victories behind record holder Darrel Waltrip.

Kyle would have a spirited battle with brother Kurt “It was fun to battle it out with brother there at the end. I know we didn’t quite get the side-by-side racing it out; I saw him looking at the top. I’m like, ‘I better go.’ I got up there, was able to make some ground.”

“I really wanted to beat him,” Kurt said of the battle with his brother. “I was going to wreck him. … He already won (this year). I figure he could give a little love to his brother. I wanted that one bad. …

Kurt would tell his little brother what his intent was in victory lane as Kyle would respond with “I told him, You can’t tell people you’re going to wreck them before you do it because when roles are reversed that person is going to wreck you because you already told them you were going to wreck them. So I guess if I’m ever running second to Kurt, I’m going to wreck him

Busch’s Toyota passed post-race inspection with no issues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500.

Bristol Motor Speedway.

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Kurt Busch

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Paul Menard

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Daniel Suarez

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – William Byron

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Kyle Larson

20 – Bubba Wallace

21 – David Ragan

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Alex Bowman

24 – Erik Jones

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Landon Cassill

27 – Matt Tifft

28 – Michael McDowell

29 – Ross Chastain

30 – Daniel Hemric

31 – Bayley Currey

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Gray Gaulding

37 – Aric Almirola

