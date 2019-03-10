Two Away From Goal Of 200

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Busch delivers victory #198 and putting him within reach of his stated goal of 200 during the current West Coast Swing. The victory was Busch’s 11th at ISM Raceway, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for most Xfinity wins at a single track. Martin accomplished the feat at Rockingham.

“There’s a lot of talk and that sort of stuff, but if I’m allowed to enter a race, I’m going to enter the race and go out there and try to win it,” said Busch, who led 116 of the 200 laps. “If I win, I win. If not, we’ve got to go again the next time.” The race sponsor, and sponsor on Busch car today – IK9 Service Dog will also be featured on Jeffrey Earnhardt car on a part-time basis in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

Notes: Busch’s winning No. 18 Toyota was all clear in post-race inspection. The only post-race issues were one lug nut not safe and secure for each the No. 8 Chevrolet of runner-up Ryan Truex and the No. 74 Chevrolet of 25th-place finisher Mike Harmon. … Busch, who competes for championship points in the Monster Energy Series, has won all four races he has entered this season in the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series

IK9 Service Dog 200

ISM Raceway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Ryan Truex

3 – Tyler Reddick

4 – Cole Custer

5 – Austin Cindric

6 – Chase Briscoe

7 – Brandon Jones

8 – Michael Annett

9 – John H. Nemechek

10 – Ryan Sieg

11 – Noah Gragson

12 – Justin Haley

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Justin Allgaier

15 – Brandon Brown

16 – Gray Gaulding

17 – Ross Chastain

18 – Ray Black Jr.

19 – Chad Finchum

20 – Tyler Hill

21 – BJ McLeod

22 – Garrett Smithley

23 – Vinnie Miller

24 – Joey Gase

25 – Mike Harmon

26 – Josh Bilicki

27 – David Starr

28 – Matt Mills

29 – Josh Williams

30 – Christopher Bell

31 – Stephen Leicht

32 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.

33 – Jeff Green

34 – Morgan Shepherd

35 – Tommy Joe Martins

36 – Stan Mullis

37 – Bayley Currey

. f319