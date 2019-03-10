Two Away From Goal Of 200

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Busch delivers victory #198 and putting him within reach of his stated goal of 200 during the current West Coast Swing. The victory was Busch’s 11th at ISM Raceway, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for most Xfinity wins at a single track. Martin accomplished the feat at Rockingham.
“There’s a lot of talk and that sort of stuff, but if I’m allowed to enter a race, I’m going to enter the race and go out there and try to win it,” said Busch, who led 116 of the 200 laps. “If I win, I win. If not, we’ve got to go again the next time.” The race sponsor, and sponsor on Busch car today – IK9 Service Dog will also be featured on Jeffrey Earnhardt car on a part-time basis in the Xfinity Series in 2019.
Notes: Busch’s winning No. 18 Toyota was all clear in post-race inspection. The only post-race issues were one lug nut not safe and secure for each the No. 8 Chevrolet of runner-up Ryan Truex and the No. 74 Chevrolet of 25th-place finisher Mike Harmon. … Busch, who competes for championship points in the Monster Energy Series, has won all four races he has entered this season in the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series
IK9 Service Dog 200
ISM Raceway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Ryan Truex
3 – Tyler Reddick
4 – Cole Custer
5 – Austin Cindric
6 – Chase Briscoe
7 – Brandon Jones
8 – Michael Annett
9 – John H. Nemechek
10 – Ryan Sieg
11 – Noah Gragson
12 – Justin Haley
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Justin Allgaier
15 – Brandon Brown
16 – Gray Gaulding
17 – Ross Chastain
18 – Ray Black Jr.
19 – Chad Finchum
20 – Tyler Hill
21 – BJ McLeod
22 – Garrett Smithley
23 – Vinnie Miller
24 – Joey Gase
25 – Mike Harmon
26 – Josh Bilicki
27 – David Starr
28 – Matt Mills
29 – Josh Williams
30 – Christopher Bell
31 – Stephen Leicht
32 – Ronnie Bassett Jr.
33 – Jeff Green
34 – Morgan Shepherd
35 – Tommy Joe Martins
36 – Stan Mullis
37 – Bayley Currey
