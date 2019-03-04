Team Penske In Victory Circle for Second Time

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

A day of unknowns with NASCAR new rule package in full effect this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway left still more questions with the new rule package. This year NASCAR made a new rule change that reduced the horsepower and down force with the addition of a tapered spacer to cut the horsepower, and new front aero ducts to reduce down force on the nose of the car.

The race proved to be fast pace with no wrecks as some had predicted, and no caution flags to slow the field except for the stage breaks.

Kyle Busch came into today looking to add another tripleheader winning weekend to his record book, after taking the checkers in the Truck race on Friday and the Xfinity race on Saturday. Busch would need half the race to get the M&M’s Toyota to the front only to loose the top spot after a speeding penalty on pit row forced Busch to serve a pass-through penalty.



“I certainly screwed up our day coming to pit road there,” he said after the race. “We tried a different brake package for us this weekend and trying to make up time in order to get a bigger jump on the guys behind me coming to pit road there and just ruined it for us and we had to come from the back. I think we passed the most cars today so I think we were the most impressive today, but that doesn’t matter because we don’t have a trophy.”

Team Penske Drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano would bring the fans to their feet as the two swapped the lead three times over the final 40 laps of the Pennzoil 400. Logano would win the team battle and the race, making it the fifth time they would finish 1-2. Keselowski won the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s opening event.



Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 3

Race Results for the 22nd Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube – Sunday, March 3, 2019

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Alex Bowman

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Erik Jones

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Paul Menard

16 – William Byron

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Austin Dillon

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – Ryan Blaney

23 – Daniel Hemrick

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – David Ragan

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Michael McDowell

31 – Parker Kligerman

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Matt Tifft

35 – Cody Ware

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – BJ McLeod

38 – Joey Gase

Joey Logano won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 22nd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. Prior to the start of the race, the

following car(s) dropped to the rear of the field under penalty for the reasons indicated: No. 00 (gear change) and 13 (engine change).

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 35 Mins, 11 Secs.

Caution Flags: 0

Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers; K. Harvick 1-43; J. Logano 44-49; D. Suarez 50-61; K. Harvick 62-83; B. Keselowski 84-96; J. Logano 97-119; K. Busch 120-128; W.

Byron 129-149; J. Logano 150-163; K. Busch 164-168; J. Logano 169; K. Busch 170-187; K. Harvick 188-210; J. Logano 211-215; K. Busch 216-219; R.

Stenhouse Jr. 220-224; A. Dillon 225-226; J. Logano 227-239; B. Keselowski 240-243; J. Logano 244-267.

