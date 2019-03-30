Starting Line Up – O”Reilly Auto Parts 500 – Texas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

It’s been a lone time for Jimmie Johnson to start a race from the pole position, actually the last time was 2016 at Loudon NH (New Hampshire Motor Speedway) but come Sunday Johnson and Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman will lead the field to green for the O”Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson has been in victory lane seven times at the 1.5-mile track. Johnson top qualifying speed was 189.747 mph.

“It’s been a long couple of years, and we still have a ways to go and certainly race day’s more more important than Friday,” Johnson said, “but we’re working so hard, and I think we’re a bit guilty of trying too hard and maybe stepping outside of our comfort zone at times and putting set-ups under the car that just quite aren’t proven yet.

Stating Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway.

1 – Jimmie Johnson

2 – William Byron

3 – Chase Elliott

4 – Daniel Suarez

5 – Austin Dillon

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Daniel Hemric

8 – Joey Logano

9 – Ty Dillon

10 – Bubba Wallace

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Michael McDowell

16 – Kyle Busch

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Martin Truex Jr.

21 – Aric Almirola

22 – Kyle Larson

23 – Kevin Harvick

24 – Alex Bowman

25 – Clint Bowyer

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Ryan Preece

28 – David Ragan

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Kurt Busch

31 – Corey LaJoie

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Parker Kligerman

34 -BJ McLeod

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – Bayley Currey

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Garrett Smithley

39 – Timmy Hill

