Starting Line Up – O”Reilly Auto Parts 500 – Texas

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
It’s been a lone time for Jimmie Johnson to start a race from the pole position, actually the last time was 2016 at Loudon NH (New Hampshire Motor Speedway) but come Sunday Johnson and Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman will lead the field to green for the O”Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson has been in victory lane seven times at the 1.5-mile track. Johnson top qualifying speed was 189.747 mph.
“It’s been a long couple of years, and we still have a ways to go and certainly race day’s more more important than Friday,” Johnson said, “but we’re working so hard, and I think we’re a bit guilty of trying too hard and maybe stepping outside of our comfort zone at times and putting set-ups under the car that just quite aren’t proven yet.
Stating Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway.
1 – Jimmie Johnson
2 – William Byron
3 – Chase Elliott
4 – Daniel Suarez
5 – Austin Dillon
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Daniel Hemric
8 – Joey Logano
9 – Ty Dillon
10 – Bubba Wallace
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Ryan Blaney
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Michael McDowell
16 – Kyle Busch
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Chris Buescher
20 – Martin Truex Jr.
21 – Aric Almirola
22 – Kyle Larson
23 – Kevin Harvick
24 – Alex Bowman
25 – Clint Bowyer
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – Ryan Preece
28 – David Ragan
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Kurt Busch
31 – Corey LaJoie
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Parker Kligerman
34 -BJ McLeod
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – Bayley Currey
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Garrett Smithley
39 – Timmy Hill
