So What Is Next

photo credit : Ron Olds
Records are set only to be broken, it was not if but when would Kyle Busch reached the magic number of 200 victories set by King Richard Petty. The debate will go on as to how the number 200 is so magical as when Petty reached it or Busch.
Petty reached the milestone running only the top series of NASCAR. Busch has accumulated 200 victories running in the top three series of NASCAR.
Busch by the numbers:
53 victories in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
94 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series
53 in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series
Has Busch already set another goal to be broken, ” I still have maybe 10 good years in the sport who knows, 5 wins a year is possible” It was 2005 when Busch captured his first Cup Series win in Fontana Calif.
Crew Chief, Adam Stevens helped put the milestone in perspective.“Two hundred is just another number,” Stevens said. “He was going to get there — it was inevitable. But it’s an honor to be the guy on the pit box when he does it.”
Unofficial Results:
NASCAR Monster Cup Series
Auto Club 400
Auto club Speedway
FONTANA, Calif.
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Denny Hamlin
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Austin Dillon
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Kyle Larson
13 – Daniel Suarez
14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15 – William Byron
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – Matt DiBenedetto
19 – Erik Jones
20 – Paul Menard
21 – Alex Bowman
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Ryan Preece
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – David Ragan
26 – Matt Tifft
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Bubba Wallace
31 – Corey Lajoie
32 – Cody Ware
33 – Daniel Hemric
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Joey Gase
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – BJ McLeod
38 – Clint Bowyer
The race-winning No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Kyle Busch has passed post-race inspection at Auto Club Speedway with no issues.
.f.319