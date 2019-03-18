So What Is Next

photo credit : Ron Olds

Records are set only to be broken, it was not if but when would Kyle Busch reached the magic number of 200 victories set by King Richard Petty. The debate will go on as to how the number 200 is so magical as when Petty reached it or Busch.

Petty reached the milestone running only the top series of NASCAR. Busch has accumulated 200 victories running in the top three series of NASCAR.

Busch by the numbers:

53 victories in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

94 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

53 in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series

Has Busch already set another goal to be broken, ” I still have maybe 10 good years in the sport who knows, 5 wins a year is possible” It was 2005 when Busch captured his first Cup Series win in Fontana Calif.

Crew Chief, Adam Stevens helped put the milestone in perspective.“Two hundred is just another number,” Stevens said. “He was going to get there — it was inevitable. But it’s an honor to be the guy on the pit box when he does it.”

Unofficial Results:

NASCAR Monster Cup Series

Auto Club 400

Auto club Speedway

FONTANA, Calif.

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Denny Hamlin

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Austin Dillon

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Daniel Suarez

14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15 – William Byron

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Matt DiBenedetto

19 – Erik Jones

20 – Paul Menard

21 – Alex Bowman

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Ryan Preece

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – David Ragan

26 – Matt Tifft

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – Landon Cassill

30 – Bubba Wallace

31 – Corey Lajoie

32 – Cody Ware

33 – Daniel Hemric

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Joey Gase

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – BJ McLeod

38 – Clint Bowyer

The race-winning No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Kyle Busch has passed post-race inspection at Auto Club Speedway with no issues.

