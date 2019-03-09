Ryan Blaney Leads The Pack

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Team Penske is looking to make it three in a row this weekend at ISM Raceway as Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green. The Penske Fords have been fast this year with drivers Brad Keselowski winning at Atlanta, and Joey Logano picking up the checkers last weekend in Las Vegas.
Blaney toured the 1-mile oval in 25.480 seconds (141.287 mph) in the final round of knockout qualifying to outpace Chase Elliott (140.045 mph) by a comfortable .203 seconds. Starting from the pole position will be Blaney’s first of the season, his second at Phoenix and the six of his career
Is this the weekend Blaney grabs victory in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale Az
Starting Line-up
TicketGuardian 500
ISM Raceway – Avondale Az.
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Alex Bowman
7 – William Byron
8 – Kevin Harvick
9 – Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Erik Jones
11 – Daniel Hemric
12 – Joey Logano
13 – Austin Dillon
14 – Aric Almirola
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – Kurt Busch
17 – Paul Menard
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Corey Lajoie
25 – Matt DiBenedetto
26 – Clint Bowyer
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – David Ragan
30 – Matt Tifft
31 – Kyle Larson
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Cody Ware
35 – Quin Houff
36 – Bayley Currey
