Ryan Blaney Leads The Pack

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Team Penske is looking to make it three in a row this weekend at ISM Raceway as Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green. The Penske Fords have been fast this year with drivers Brad Keselowski winning at Atlanta, and Joey Logano picking up the checkers last weekend in Las Vegas.

Blaney toured the 1-mile oval in 25.480 seconds (141.287 mph) in the final round of knockout qualifying to outpace Chase Elliott (140.045 mph) by a comfortable .203 seconds. Starting from the pole position will be Blaney’s first of the season, his second at Phoenix and the six of his career

Is this the weekend Blaney grabs victory in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale Az

Starting Line-up

TicketGuardian 500

ISM Raceway – Avondale Az.

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Alex Bowman

7 – William Byron

8 – Kevin Harvick

9 – Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Erik Jones

11 – Daniel Hemric

12 – Joey Logano

13 – Austin Dillon

14 – Aric Almirola

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – Kurt Busch

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Corey Lajoie

25 – Matt DiBenedetto

26 – Clint Bowyer

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – David Ragan

30 – Matt Tifft

31 – Kyle Larson

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Cody Ware

35 – Quin Houff

36 – Bayley Currey

