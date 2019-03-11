Opening United Rebel Sprint Series Less Than One Month Away

Oberlin, Kansas – March 7, 2019 – The Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprint car division 14th consecutive season is set to kick off in just one more month as they will begin with a two-night double-header at two different tracks in the state of Kansas.

It will all kick off on Friday night, April 5, as the tour will make their first of three scheduled events at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas and will be support division for the tracks ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout.” The series is excited to become a part of this annual event and with a huge “thank you” to Precise Racing Products, this event will pay the URSS Friday night champion $800 to-win.

Then on Saturday night, April 6th, the tour will head southwest to the beautiful Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City to battle the local Precise Racing DCRP Sprints for their first of six events atop promoter Tommie Estes, Jr.’s palace. This event will pay $700 to-win.

As race season is fast approaching, keep track of all-things-happening with URSS by accessing their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Questions can also be answered by calling (785) 475-7010.