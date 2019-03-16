NASCAR Will Address Qualifying Issues

.

photo credit; Ron Olds (file0

Austin Dillon will start from the pole in Sunday NASCAR’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway after all 12 cars that qualified for the final round failed to make an attempt at a final run.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media Friday afternoon after all 12 drivers failed to make it back to the start/finish line to post a time in the final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Auto Club Speedway.

“I saw what our fans don’t want,” Miller said. “Having the last 12 cars wait until they couldn’t get a time posted on the board and kind of making a mockery out of the qualifying is not what we expect for our fans.

“We won’t see this sort of situation at Martinsville, so I would say by Texas we’re going to have to because it will be a little bit of the same scenario with wanting to go out there and run together and draft. I would say by Texas we will have something different in the queue.”

Starting Line Up

NASCAR Monster Cup

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

1 – Austin Dillon

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Kyle Larson

16 – Ty Dillon

17 – Daniel Hemric

18 – Erik Jones

19 – David Ragan

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – Kurt Busch

22 – William Byron

23 – Alex Bowman

24 – Matt DiBenedetto

25 – Paul Menard

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – Martin Truex Jr.

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Matt Tifft

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Cody Ware

35 – Reed Sorenson

.f.319