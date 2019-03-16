NASCAR Will Address Qualifying Issues

.
Austin Dillon will start from the pole in Sunday NASCAR’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway after all 12 cars that qualified for the final round failed to make an attempt at a final run.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media Friday afternoon after all 12 drivers failed to make it back to the start/finish line to post a time in the final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Auto Club Speedway.
“I saw what our fans don’t want,” Miller said. “Having the last 12 cars wait until they couldn’t get a time posted on the board and kind of making a mockery out of the qualifying is not what we expect for our fans.
“We won’t see this sort of situation at Martinsville, so I would say by Texas we’re going to have to because it will be a little bit of the same scenario with wanting to go out there and run together and draft. I would say by Texas we will have something different in the queue.”
Starting Line Up
NASCAR Monster Cup
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
1 – Austin Dillon
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Joey Logano
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Chase Elliott
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Kyle Larson
16 – Ty Dillon
17 – Daniel Hemric
18 – Erik Jones
19 – David Ragan
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – Kurt Busch
22 – William Byron
23 – Alex Bowman
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – Paul Menard
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – Martin Truex Jr.
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Michael McDowell
30 – Corey Lajoie
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – Matt Tifft
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Cody Ware
35 – Reed Sorenson
