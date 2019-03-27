NASCAR Changes Race Schedule For 2020

.

.photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

NASCAR released the 2020 schedule well in advance from years past, so you know there are sweeping changes from previous years. The series championship race will move from Homestead FL. to IMS Raceway in Phoenix AZ. Homestead has been the final stop on the schedule since 2002. This is the first step in altering the existing tracks that have schedules under contract that will expire in 2012.

NASAR will take two consecutive weekends off July 29 – Aug. 2 to accommodate there TV broadcast partners scheduled coverage of the 2020 Sumer Olympics from Tokyo.

“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond.”

If I had a crystal ball I bet NASCAR in 2020 is hoping for a 5 – 6 car battle at the finish line at the newly configured ISM Speedway that will include the final 4 racing for the championship, if so you heard it here first —–

The full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020:

Sunday, Feb. 9 The Clash

Thursday, Feb. 13 Duels at Daytona

Sunday, Feb. 16 Daytona 500

Sunday, Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 1 Auto Club Speedway

Sunday, March 8 ISM Raceway

Sunday, March 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, March 29 Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 5 Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 12 OFF

Sunday, April 19 Richmond Raceway

Sunday, April 26 Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 3 Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 9 Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, May 16 All-Star Race at Charlotte

Sunday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 31 Kansas Speedway

Sunday, June 7 Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 14 Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, June 21 Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday, June 27 Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 28 Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Speedway

Sunday, July 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 26 OFF

Sunday, Aug. 2 OFF

Sunday, Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International

Sunday, Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 8 ISM Raceway

.f.319