NASCAR Changes Race Schedule For 2020

.
.photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
NASCAR released the 2020 schedule well in advance from years past, so you know there are sweeping changes from previous years. The series championship race will move from Homestead FL. to IMS Raceway in Phoenix AZ. Homestead has been the final stop on the schedule since 2002. This is the first step in altering the existing tracks that have schedules under contract that will expire in 2012.
NASAR will take two consecutive weekends off July 29 – Aug. 2 to accommodate there TV broadcast partners scheduled coverage of the 2020 Sumer Olympics from Tokyo.
“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond.”
If I had a crystal ball I bet NASCAR in 2020 is hoping for a 5 – 6 car battle at the finish line at the newly configured ISM Speedway that will include the final 4 racing for the championship, if so you heard it here first —–
The full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020:
Sunday, Feb. 9 The Clash
Thursday, Feb. 13 Duels at Daytona
Sunday, Feb. 16 Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 1 Auto Club Speedway
Sunday, March 8 ISM Raceway
Sunday, March 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sunday, March 29 Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 5 Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 12 OFF
Sunday, April 19 Richmond Raceway
Sunday, April 26 Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, May 3 Dover International Speedway
Saturday, May 9 Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, May 16 All-Star Race at Charlotte
Sunday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 31 Kansas Speedway
Sunday, June 7 Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, June 14 Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, June 21 Chicagoland Speedway
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Raceway
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Raceway
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Speedway
Sunday, July 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sunday, July 26 OFF
Sunday, Aug. 2 OFF
Sunday, Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International
Sunday, Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, Nov. 8 ISM Raceway
