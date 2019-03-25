Keselowski Dominates Matrinsville

.photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Brad Keselowski dominated the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Sunday during the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Keselowski would battle teammate and pole-setter Joey Logano and grab the lead on lap six, Keselowski would go on and lead a total of 446 of 500 laps.
So far in 2019 two teams have combined to win the 6 races contested, Team Penske (Ford) has 3 victories, tying the mark with Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota).
The race-winning No. 2 Team Penske Ford for driver Brad Keselowski has passed post-race inspection at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday with no issues.
“Awesome execution on pit road, and big credit to (engine builder) Doug Yates and all the engine stuff. Those guys worked really hard. But just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver where you’ve got a great car.”
Unofficial Results:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
STP 500
Martinsville Speedway
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Daniel Suarez
11 – Austin Dillon
12 – Kurt Busch
13 – Ty Dillon
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Paul Menard
16 – Ryan Preece
17 – Bubba Wallace
18 – Kyle Larson
19 – Joey Logano
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Chris Buescher
22 – William Byron
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Jimmie Johnson
25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26 – David Ragan
27 – Daniel Hemric
28 – Landon Cassill
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Erik Jones
31 – Michael McDowell
32 – D.J. Kennington
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – Ross Chastain
35 – Jeb Burton
36 – Cody Ware
.f3.19