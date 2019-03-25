Keselowski Dominates Matrinsville

.photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Brad Keselowski dominated the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Sunday during the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski would battle teammate and pole-setter Joey Logano and grab the lead on lap six, Keselowski would go on and lead a total of 446 of 500 laps.

So far in 2019 two teams have combined to win the 6 races contested, Team Penske (Ford) has 3 victories, tying the mark with Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota).

The race-winning No. 2 Team Penske Ford for driver Brad Keselowski has passed post-race inspection at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday with no issues.

“Awesome execution on pit road, and big credit to (engine builder) Doug Yates and all the engine stuff. Those guys worked really hard. But just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver where you’ve got a great car.”

Unofficial Results:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Kurt Busch

13 – Ty Dillon

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Paul Menard

16 – Ryan Preece

17 – Bubba Wallace

18 – Kyle Larson

19 – Joey Logano

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Chris Buescher

22 – William Byron

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Jimmie Johnson

25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26 – David Ragan

27 – Daniel Hemric

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Erik Jones

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – D.J. Kennington

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Ross Chastain

35 – Jeb Burton

36 – Cody Ware

