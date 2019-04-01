Hamlin Rallies To Victory at TMS

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (2019 file)

Denny Hamlin would have to overcome pit row penalties that including speeding and out of control tire to pick up the third win of his career at the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway. This will be Hamlin’s 33rd victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

“I missed pit road under green, that cost us three or four seconds, as well,” Hamlin said. “I don’t know. We tried every way we could to give it away, and we found a way to do it with this FedEx Camry.”

The race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Denny Hamlin has passed post-race inspection at Texas Motor Speedway with no issues.

Kyle Busch continues to lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. He has an eight point advantage over Denny Hamlin as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.

Unofficial Results:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

1- Denny Hamlin

2 – Clint Bowyer

3 – Daniel Suarez

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Jimmie Johnson

6 – William Byron

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Kevin Harvick

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Ryan Newman

12 – Martin Truex Jr.

13 – Chase Elliott

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Michael McDowell

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Joey Logano

18 – Alex Bowman

19 – Paul Menard

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Ryan Preece

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Matt Tifft

25 – David Ragan

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Parker Kligerman

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – Ross Chastain

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – BJ McLeod

32 – Garrett Smithley

33 – Daniel Hemric

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Bayley Currey

36 – Brad Keselowski

37 – Ryan Blaney

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – Kyle Larson

