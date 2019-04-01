Hamlin Rallies To Victory at TMS

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (2019 file)
Denny Hamlin would have to overcome pit row penalties that including speeding and out of control tire to pick up the third win of his career at the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway. This will be Hamlin’s 33rd victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
“I missed pit road under green, that cost us three or four seconds, as well,” Hamlin said. “I don’t know. We tried every way we could to give it away, and we found a way to do it with this FedEx Camry.”
The race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Denny Hamlin has passed post-race inspection at Texas Motor Speedway with no issues.
Kyle Busch continues to lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. He has an eight point advantage over Denny Hamlin as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.
Unofficial Results:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1- Denny Hamlin
2 – Clint Bowyer
3 – Daniel Suarez
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Jimmie Johnson
6 – William Byron
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Kevin Harvick
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Ryan Newman
12 – Martin Truex Jr.
13 – Chase Elliott
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Michael McDowell
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Joey Logano
18 – Alex Bowman
19 – Paul Menard
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Ryan Preece
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Matt Tifft
25 – David Ragan
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – Parker Kligerman
28 – Corey Lajoie
29 – Ross Chastain
30 – Landon Cassill
31 – BJ McLeod
32 – Garrett Smithley
33 – Daniel Hemric
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Bayley Currey
36 – Brad Keselowski
37 – Ryan Blaney
38 – Timmy Hill
39 – Kyle Larson
