Custer Holds Off Bid For 200

.

credit: Ron Olds (file)

The local boy held Kyle Busch effort off for win #200 for another day. Cole Custer from nearby Ladera Ranch, Calif. grabbed the lead with 18 laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Kyle Busch would finish 1.927 seconds behind Custer.

“It means a ton,” said the 21-year-old Custer. “As great a driver as Kyle Busch is, he’s going to be one of the legends of our sport. To keep him one race more from getting 200 means a lot. I’m sure he’s a little bit frustrated, but we have a great time racing him.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Production Alliance 300

Auto Club Speedway

1 – Cole Custer

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Christopher Bell

4 – Tyler Reddick

5 – Chase Briscoe

6 – Austin Cindric

7 – Brandon Jones

8 – Ryan Preece

9 – Justin Allgaier

10 – Justin Haley

11 – Ryan Sieg

12 – Noah Gragson

13 – Michael Annett

14 – Jeremy Clements

15 – Brandon Brown

16 – Gray Gaulding

17 – Ray Black Jr.

18 – Ross Chastain

19 – Garrett Smithley

20 – Tommy Joe Martins

21 – David Starr

22 – Stephen Leicht

23 – Matt Mills

24 – BJ McLeod

25 – Vinnie Miller

26 – Mike Harmon

27 – Joey Gase

28 – John H. Nemechek

29 – Josh Bilicki

30 – John Jackson

31 – Morgan Shepherd

32 – Chad Finchum

33 – Josh Williams

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Bayley Currey

36 – Jeff Green

37 – Caesar Bacarella

.f.319