Custer Holds Off Bid For 200

credit: Ron Olds (file)
The local boy held Kyle Busch effort off for win #200 for another day. Cole Custer from nearby Ladera Ranch, Calif. grabbed the lead with 18 laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Kyle Busch would finish 1.927 seconds behind Custer.
“It means a ton,” said the 21-year-old Custer. “As great a driver as Kyle Busch is, he’s going to be one of the legends of our sport. To keep him one race more from getting 200 means a lot. I’m sure he’s a little bit frustrated, but we have a great time racing him.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Production Alliance 300
Auto Club Speedway
1 – Cole Custer
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Christopher Bell
4 – Tyler Reddick
5 – Chase Briscoe
6 – Austin Cindric
7 – Brandon Jones
8 – Ryan Preece
9 – Justin Allgaier
10 – Justin Haley
11 – Ryan Sieg
12 – Noah Gragson
13 – Michael Annett
14 – Jeremy Clements
15 – Brandon Brown
16 – Gray Gaulding
17 – Ray Black Jr.
18 – Ross Chastain
19 – Garrett Smithley
20 – Tommy Joe Martins
21 – David Starr
22 – Stephen Leicht
23 – Matt Mills
24 – BJ McLeod
25 – Vinnie Miller
26 – Mike Harmon
27 – Joey Gase
28 – John H. Nemechek
29 – Josh Bilicki
30 – John Jackson
31 – Morgan Shepherd
32 – Chad Finchum
33 – Josh Williams
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Bayley Currey
36 – Jeff Green
37 – Caesar Bacarella
